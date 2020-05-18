‘Her Leg Up Flexing’: Erica Mena’s Daughter Makes a Cameo in Her Photo that Has Fans Wanting to See More

It looks as though reality TV veteran Erica Mena is looking to expand her resumé by opening a store of her own.

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise alum did not give fans any details as to what she has in the works, but she did share that she is currently storefront shopping.

Curious followers who keep up with all things Mena were so caught up fawning over her physique in a black spandex outfit that they showed no interest in inquiring about her endeavors. Instead, they swooped in to leave comments about her curvaceous figure on social.

Erica Mena’s daughter steals the spotlight when fans notice her flexed legs. (Photo: @iamerica_mena/Instagram)

“If having a baby gets your body like that, I’m tryna see something later 😆,” wrote one person.

“Damn that’s that baby mama thick shit😂😂💯💯😍😍😍”

“Looking good especially after having a baby good snap back ❤️”

“Baby weight looks great 🍑,” commented another person.

The 32 year old has never been one to shy away from showing off her curves on social, but since giving birth to her second child, her first with husband Safaree Samuels, she has gained even more fans.

Still that was not enough to keep fans from noticing Baby Samuels already stealing the shine from her mother. At only four months old the baby, who’s face has not yet been seen by the public, kicked her legs up to make a cameo.

“Skies out thighs out for lil mama😍,” commented a person who peeped the baby’s legs in the photo.

“She kicks them up when she feels the sun. It’s like she knows she needs that natural vitamin D already,” wrote Mena in response to the comment.

“Hey yall look at the babyy with her lil legs up 😍💕💕”

“Aww look at the baby legs!!! I bet she’s a cutie!!!😍😍😍”

“Her leg up flexing lol 😍”

The newlywed has made an effort to keep the lives of her children — she also has a son named King from a previous relationship — private despite her and Samuels’ public personas. Those boundaries include not revealing their daughter’s name or face on the internet.

“I just wanna see her😩. I know she’s gorgeous!! Stop with all the teasing. We luv y’all❤️”

“I can’t wait until you guys are ready to show her to us….I know she’s beautiful 😍😍😍”