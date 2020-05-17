‘To Share This Stingy Place’: T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Has Sister Zonnique and Fans in Stitches With a Remix to an Xscape Classic

Rapper T.I. and singer Tiny Harris’ youngest daughter, Heiress Harris, is getting an early start on her music career.

Harris shared a video of her daughter singing the song “Who Can I Run To?” by her group, Xscape.

“My baby loves some #Xscape lol & I thought it was cause of mommy, but @iamlatocha is taking over! She loves herself some Tocha.. she made sure to tell me send it to Tocha😩 #WhoCanIRunTo #Heiress #Xscape 👑💜🗣🙌🏽💓,” Harris captioned the video.

T.I. & Tiny Harris’ daughter Heiress Harris singing “Who Can I Run To?”

@majorgirl/Instagram

Heiress was singing the vocals of LaTocha Scott, Harris’ former band mate from Xscape. Celebrities and regular fans alike in Harris’ comment section gushed over Heiress showcasing her vocals.

“I like her version better ‘who can I run to? To share this stingy place? Who can I run to? Am I in love,'” said Zonnique Pullins, Harris’ oldest daughter from a previous relationship.

“She betta sang!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” Harris’ former band mate Kandi Burruss commented.

“Siing, Pooh!! My little Heir Bear has vocals, man!!! 🎤 @majorgirl and @troubleman31 Y’all got a True Star 🌟 on your hands 💕💕,” wrote LaTocha Scott herself as she complimented her tiny understudy.

“😂😂💯💯💯💯😍,” comedian DC Young Fly commented.

“Sing sweet baby!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

“Oh, my goodness. I just can’t! 💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸 sing it, baby!”

“❤️ The Dopest Little Girl In The World!!!💪🏽💪🏽🔥.”

“Omg Heiressss got vocals✨am I in loooovee 🗣 sing Lil baby 💕she is just too damn cute! Tiny you birth stars ⭐️ , honey 👏🏾💯⭐️🕶.”

Heiress is not only a talented songstress like her mother, but she also can dance. The 4-year-old social media star got down on Harris’ Instagram page dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” song for the “Savage Challenge” on March 29.

“Don’t play with my baby!! #Savagechallenge Go Heiry!!! 👑💜,” Harris wrote.

Tiny Harris and T.I.’s 4-year-old daughter Heiress Harris dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” @onlyheiress/Instagram

Fans got a glance at Heiress hitting the “whoa” and waving her arms back and forth in the air, leaving them hyping her up in the comments section.

“She did that!!”

“She’s my fave❣️ , Too cute! 🤗.”

“Awwwwww 🥰🤣.”

“She doing it better than me. Go Heiress ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @majorgirl.”

“She killed it!!”

“❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😂😂😂 She bodied it lol IDC IDC!.”

Check out Heiress’ singing skills below.