‘Who Gone Check You Boo?’: Sheree Whitfield Has Fans Drooling Over Her Beauty and Stylish ‘Fit

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fan favorite Sheree Whitfield has fans fixated on her age-defying looks and effortless style while rocking athleisure wear.

For years, the aspiring clothing designer has teased her own line, but it seems those interested in rocking some of Whitfield’s outfits may finally have the chance to do so.

As she gears up for pre-orders to flood her inbox, Whitfield has released a few throwback photos of herself rocking a chic jogger set. The pants even tease a bit of skin with a strip of decorative lace down the side.

“I want to shop with u I ❤️she by sheree”

“The new line is 🔥HOT 🔥 CONGRATULATIONS SHEREE 💖”

“I need this gear!” and “Yes to that lounge wear 💗👏💗,” commented some Whitfield’s followers loving her attire.

But not only was she serving a look with her threads, the fit 50-year-old also had fans gushing over her looks.

“What a baddie 😘😘😘” and “😍👑Goddess,” wrote some fawning fans.

“Who gon check you boo!?”

“♥️👑Love love love this queen”

“Bundles hunty bundles,” wrote one person, impressed with Whitfield’s long, textured ponytail.

Aside from questions about her clothing line, fans can’t seem to stop asking for her return to the ensemble cast of women in Atlanta.

“I would never say never. I enjoyed, we had good times over there. When we’re having a good time it’s good and sometimes it goes low, but I’m in a different place right now and I would not say no,” said Whitfield while addressing the idea of a “RHOA” return on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen.

The former cast mate also revealed another tidbit that some suitors might rejoice in.

“Ya girl is single and ready to mingle. I’m checking my DMs these days,” coyly said Whitfield during the interview. “Andy, for eight years I did not check my DMs. I probably missed out on so much s–t!”