‘Zaddy Shark’: Russell Wilson Has Fun Pool Day with Ciara and Kids, Fans Pile on Praises

Russell Wilson spent the evening of Tuesday, May 12 giving his 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and his 6-year-old stepson Future Zahir Wilburn a piggyback ride in their Jacuzzi at home. Their mother and Wilson’s wife, Ciara, appeared to be recording their fun pool activities for their fans.

Sporting a white-and-green wetsuit, little Future held onto his sister’s back while Sienna was clutching onto her father’s. Sienna wore pink goggles and purple floaties during their trip around the pool. “I got you both on my back. Daddy shark swimming. Here we go… here we go. These kiddos,” Wilson said. In the background, Ciara imitated the sound of a train by saying, “choo choo.” Wilson started to spin the children around on his back, causing Sienna to almost slip off. Sienna screamed, and Wilson said, “Uh-oh, we’re falling,” which was followed by laughter from the R&B singer.

Russell Wilson giving Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn a piggyback ride in their Jacuzzi (Video): @ciaraandrussellwilsonfanpagepg/Instagram

Wilson referred to himself as Daddy Shark, a reference to the children’s song “Baby Shark” that features a family of sharks. Fans gushed over the 31-year-old Wilson for providing his children with a ride around the hot tub.

“I caught that Russell!🤔 “Daddy shark swimming” hmmmmhmmmm 😉.”

“The rawest step dad 😎🔥💯💯.”

“Zaddy shark!”

“Sienna look ready to lay down😂.”

“He wins the best dad award 🥇.”

“Future could never be so content with fatherhood 🥴🙏🏽.”

“Aww Russell with his two kids 💜.”

“Awww, too cute. It’s great to see fatherly love. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Three months after the birth of their son Future, Ciara and rapper Future mutually decided to end their relationship following an October 2013 engagement.

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Ciara seem to be madly in love. They announced in April that they’re expecting a baby boy later this year.