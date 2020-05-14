‘It Was Very Eye-opening:’ Newbie Lia Dias Opens Up About Season 2 of ‘Married to Medicine: Los Angeles’

Girl boss Lia Dias is the newest cast member to join season 2 of “Married to Medicine: Los Angeles.” Dias, a friend of Dr. Imani Walker, is married to a psychiatrist and currently resides in Beverly Hills with their children Kaylin, Colin, and Kayla. Kayla, the oldest, is from Dias’ first marriage. With owning four businesses, running a household, and filming a reality show, Dias wears a lot of hats. But when describing her experience as a newbie on the show, she said, “It was very, very, very, very eye-opening.”

“I thought I would come in and just get along with everyone. I own a business, and part of my job is to just be likable. I just feel like I did not stand with some of the ladies, and it’s so obvious as you watch the season go by,” she explained Wednesday, May 13, during a telephone interview with Atlanta Black Star.

Lia Dias. (Photo courtesy of Lia Dias)

Dias and her co-star Jazmin Johnson both grew up in Inglewood and are married to psychiatrists, but Dias told ABS her friendship with Johnson is nonexistent. “We don’t get along, we don’t like each other. I can clearly say that. I know that she doesn’t like me. And to be honest with you, I think part of the issue was me coming onto the show. She felt compromised,” she added.

The reality TV newcomer implied that Johnson was jealous of her because of their similar backgrounds. “There was this whole thing of her maybe feeling in her mind that I was geared to take her spot. I don’t know what she felt, but it was definitely not a warm welcome,” she admitted.

During upcoming episodes, viewers will see Johnson referring to Dias as “Lying Lia.” Dias explained that Johnson misunderstood what she said, causing Johnson to call her a liar. Dias defended against the accusations by saying, “Just because you misunderstand what someone says doesn’t mean that they’re lying to you. It just means that it’s a difference in how you see things.” The boss lady stated that she is a truth teller and never sugarcoats anything.

Look-alikes Lia Dias (left) and Nene Leakes (right). (Photos: @liabdias/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram)

Just like “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes, Dias seems to keep it real. She revealed that people tell her that she favors Leakes. “I’ve been out in public, and people are like, ‘Do you ever get that you look like Nene Leakes?’ I get it all the time,” she said. “So now that I’m on television, I literally have people DM’ing me asking me, ‘Oh, did you get on the show because you are related to Nene?’”

Dias is not related to Leakes, but she has dabbled in different business endeavors like the “RHOA” star does. She currently owns a chain of beauty supply stores called The Girl Cave LA, a juice bar, a bar and lounge alongside her husband, and a property management company.

The secret to her success stems from her equal partnership with her husband, she says, explaining that their marriage thrives because they’re not held back by gender roles. “We just do what needs to get done,” she said.

Season 2 of “Married to Medicine: Los Angeles” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.