Kevin Hart Says He’s Interested In Joining a ‘Verzuz’ Comedy Battle

It seems that Kevin Hart is ready to bring his comedy chops to one of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Verzuz” battles. He let it be known Monday, May 5 while exchanging playful insults with fellow comedian Affion Crockett on Instagram.

All of the battles have been centered around music so far and have proved a big hit with viewers. If Hart gets his wish, this would make for the first comedy battle.

With the music battles, two artists play a number of their songs on Instagram Live, and viewers determine the winner. It’s not clear how a comedic battle would go, but Hart said that he’d be calling Beatz to get things going.

Kevin Hart (L) exchanged playful insults with Affion Crockett (R) on Instagram Live and said he was interested in a comedy “Verzuz” battle. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

“Man @affioncrockett had me in f——g tears yesterday,” wrote Hart. “My brother @therealswizzz hit me & told me that this is a move that he wanted to make…I didn’t get it at first but brother I now see the light….Calling you ASAP @therealswizzz ….Let’s get to work champ!!!! Your a Genius!!!!!! #ToBeContinued.”

Beatz responded to the “Night School” actor’s post and wrote, “It’s Zone Zone Time ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ VERZUZ COMEDY😂😂😂😂😂 Let’s go.”

The last “Verzuz” battle was between Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, which took place on Saturday, May 9. Over 700 million viewers joined at one point. But it wasn’t a battle like some of the other competitions; it was more of a celebration of two iconic Black artists and their classic songs that are loved by so many.

The next “Verzuz” battle will be between Nelly and Ludacris, and is set for Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. EST.

Hart’s announcement of his interest in a comedy face-off led to comedy fans naming other famous funny people they’d like to see go against each other.

“Dave Chapelle vs. Chris Rock would be a better battle. Throw Martin in the competition too 😂😂😂,” one person suggested.

“Cant do no Verzuz comedy unless u gone see Katt Williams 1st. If not then we dont want it,” wrote someone else.

“I need that @kevinhart4real verzuz @therealmikeepps now that’s comedy,” a third comment read.