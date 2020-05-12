‘She Get It from Her Mama’: Keyshia Ka’oir Fans Claim She Looks Just Like Her Mother In This Photo

Keyshia Ka’oir apparently takes after her mother in the looks department.

The Ka’oir Cosmetics owner wished her mom a “Happy Mother’s Day” on Sunday, May 10, with an Instagram post of photos. One image in particular showed Ka’oir and her mother posing side by side at her and Gucci Mane’s wedding ceremony in October 2017.

Keyshia Ka’oir and her mother @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Ka’oir received over 109,000 likes on her post and wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy!!! My real life BFF!!!! Love u🤍 #RealHotGyal”

Fans commented on how the model and her mother resembled. Others were blown away by their beauty.

“Happy Mother’s Day to u both💐💐 Twins 🇯🇲”

“You get your gorgeousness from your mommy!💐✨You two are just Beautiful😻”

“She is beautiful. Happy Mother’s Day to you both you 2 look just alike”

“I see why you so fine! She get it from her mama ❤️😍❤️🔥 #twins”

“Hot gyal sumting 😍happy Mother’s Day. Mommy Raised A Queen 👑💎👑……@keyshiakaoir y’all are beautiful”

“Wow such beauties happy Mother’s Day to you both @keyshiakaoir. She always looks so pretty when she doesn’t overdo it ❤❤”

In February, Ka’oir shared a throwback picture of her mother and her late father for his birthday. She penned, “Happy Birthday Dad! Thanks for always watching over us! I truly believe u were taken away to give us a better life! #IPromiseToKeepUSmiling #IWillContinue2MakeUProud Love u always & 4 ever DADDY! Keep resting at Peace! #MyParents 2/11”

Throwback photo of Keyshia Ka’oir’s parents @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

She also mentioned that Gucci resembled her late father, adding, “HeLooksJustLikeMyHusband #HisBday 2/11 & GUCCI 2/12!”

Fans agreed with Ka’oir.

“That’s scary af! 😲🤯 you look exactly like your mom..and Gucci look exactly like your dad!”

“Omggg yess!! They do look alike! Women always go for men who remind them of their father’s!♥️ AMAZING. You two are the spitting images of your parents! 😍❤️”

“Looks almost like you and Gucci you look just like your mom 🥱😘💋HBD DAD.God bless your parents they produced a beautiful ambitious individual”

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Ka’oir’s father died when she was 10 years old. She told the Breakfast Club in 2017, she watched her father get murdered as she and her siblings were inside.

“He was coming home one night and they [suspects] were outside in the bushes waiting for him to walk in and they shot him in his head, we were inside,” said the mother of three.

Ka’oir continues to honor her late father on special occasions. She also remains in close contact with her mother.