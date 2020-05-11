‘This is Disgraceful’: Fans Slam Future’s Mother’s Day Shoutout to Ciara

Rapper Future showed some love to the mothers of his children on Mother’s Day. Future, who has six children with six women, expressed in a thread on Twitter how much he respected the mothers of his children. The “Life is Good” artist gave a shoutout to the majority of his children’s mothers while purposefully leaving out Eliza Reign, a woman who claims he fathered a child with her. Although Future didn’t acknowledge Reign, he made sure he showed a small token of appreciation to his ex-fiancée Ciara.

Ciara and Future were engaged in October 2013 but called their relationship quits three months after their son Future Zahir Wilburn was born in 2014. The 36-year-old Future wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.” Ciara, who is now married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, has yet to publicly respond to his message.

Fans, however, seemed to believe that the message for Ciara was brief compared to the lengthy statements that Future sent to his other former partners.

“Lmao he kept it light with Ciara.”

“Not “preciate u 😭😭😭.”

“This is disgraceful. Please keep CiCi out of your hood tweets sir!”

“Lmfaooo Ci got a dry one.”

“Somebody said he was afraid to say Ciara’s whole name like CANDYMAN😂.”

“This is the messiest Mother’s Day post I’ve seen all day and I love it😂.”

“So embarrassing. I know Ciara wants him to take her out of this sh-t of a message.”

“Ciara is like whhyyyy😂😂.”

(From left) Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Russell Wilson. @ciara/Instagram

Ciara and Wilson share a daughter in 3-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson and are expecting a baby boy later in the year. The “Level Up” hitmaker spent her Mother’s Day with Wilson, 5-year-old Future, and Sienna. Future showered his mother with love by making her heart-shaped pancakes for breakfast. Ciara’s meal, which also consisted of strawberries, bananas, and mangoes, was served to her in bed by her baby boy. The mother of two ended her day by going for a night swim with her family.