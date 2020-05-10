‘Love to See It’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Singalong Video Leaves Fans Swooning

Ciara and Russell Wilson aren’t letting COVID-19 stand in the way of their happiness. In fact, they’re using the additional downtime to relax, relate, and release (some high notes) as seen in a recent social media post. The couple, who have been sharing wholesome shelter-in-place content throughout the pandemic, continued to let the light that is their love shine on their followers in a sweet singalong video.

On May 8, the Wilsons shared yet another example of why they’re #CoupleGoals on Instagram, singing along to Tamia’s 1998 single “So Into You” while taking a dip in their gorgeous pool in celebration of “Family Friday.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson go for a dip in the pool. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

In the background of the video, a pregnant and glowing Cici can be seen outstretched in the pool, rocking a cute straw cowboy hat and shades, while her hubby Russell films them both from the foreground. If you listen closely, you can even hear the Seattle Seahawks quarterback try to carry a little tune alongside his Grammy Award-winning wife.

Fans gushed over the happy couple, sharing their love for the way the two can’t seem to get enough of each other.

“they so happy and unproblematic ❤️,” mused one fan.

“Love to see it they so in love 😍💕,” another commented.

“Are they adopting!?” a third asked. “Their family is so perfect. Asking for a friend 😭”

“Future punching the air rn,” joked a fourth about Ciara’s ex-fiancé and father of her oldest child, Future Zahir.

A fifth fan hinted that she’s still waiting on her own Russell Wilson, writing, “Lord, I see what you do for others….❤️ she looks so happy omg.”

The Wilson family has been enjoying their quality time together, but haven’t forgotten about those in need and on the front lines during this time. In March, the pair announced that they’ll be donating 1 million meals to a food bank in Seattle, Washington.

In addition to Future Zahir, Russell Wilson and Ciara are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson and are preparing to welcome a baby boy this year.