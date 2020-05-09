‘Mother of the Year’: Fans Applaud Phaedra Parks for Going All Out for Her Sons’ Birthday

Phaedra Parks recently made her sons’ birthday wishes come true. The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star bought her two boys Ayden and Dylan Nida apparel from Childsplay, a clothing store known for its luxurious designer brands. Dylan, who turned 8 on Friday, May 8, and Ayden, who turns 11 on Monday, May 15, were ecstatic to receive their presents.

On Friday, May 8, Parks posted a video on Instagram that showed her children opening a brown box filled with clothes. At the beginning of the clip, the kids were seen playing with each other. “Yo.. stop and open yo package,” Parks told her children. Dylan and Ayden proceeded to rip open the box. Ayden excitedly yelled, “Hey, we got it!” Dylan responded, “Childsplay clothing…yeah,” before jumping up and down and dancing. “You are too silly,” Parks said to Dylan. Dylan shouted, “Yeah!” Someone in the background asked, “What is it?” Dylan replied, “Clothing…yeah…yeah..”

Dylan Nida (orange shirt) and Ayden Nida (green shirt) received newclothes for their birthdays. (Photo): @phaedraparks/Instagram

Parks revealed in her caption that the gifts made her children the happiest boys in the Peach State. Fans applauded the mother of two for making their birthdays special amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“So handsome❤️Awesome job mom…”

“Mother of the year award goes to my girl Phaedra I love this ❤️👏.”

“Your boys are so handsome. Happy birthday to both of them. Just love their reaction before even opening the box. Wishing the boys many more blessed birthday 🙏🏾🎉😍.”

“I so love this! I love how you love your sons and you are such a good mother!❤.”

“Awwwww they are so handsome. You’re doing a great job❤️❤️.”

“Always respected you as a mother @phaedraparks ❤️.”

“Joy overload, Happy Birthday to the both of them, they are precious diamonds 🙌🏾 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎂 🍨 good job mom ❤️😍💕.”

“Aaaah Phaedra you are doing so good with your sons. You are a great Mom😘.”

(From left to right): Ayden Nida, Phaedra Parks, and Dylan Nida (Photo): @phaedraparks/Instagram

The Southern belle has showcased her close-knit relationship with her boys from season 3 to season 9 on the “RHOA.” Apollo Nida, Parks’ ex-husband, is the father to Ayden and Dylan. Parks and Nida met in 1995 and had an on-again, off-again relationship before tying the knot in 2009.

Nida served a six-year prison sentence in the early 2000s for a racketeering charge that was related to a car theft scheme. He went back to prison in 2014 for fraud and identity theft, causing Parks to file for divorce the same year. Parks, the owner of her own law firm, was let go from “RHOA” in 2017 after spreading a nasty rumor about her co-star Kandi Burruss to Porsha Williams. Fans however, are continuing to advocate for her to return to the franchise.