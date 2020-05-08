‘My Husband Made It Home’: Actress Reagan Gomez Grapples with Fear After Her Husband’s Terrifying Experience with Police

“My husband made it home,” were among the last words actress Reagan Gomez tweeted after detailing how her husband of 20 years was pulled over by police who “wanted a problem.”

The actress, who is largely known for portraying Zara on Robert Townsend’s “The Parent ‘Hood,” said she was awakened in the early morning hours by her husband, DeWayne Turrentine, after he was pulled over, questioned about his whereabouts, and badgered by police to exit his vehicle.

Actress Reagan Gomez lovingly embraces her husband of 20 years, DeWayne Turrentine. (Photo: @reagangomez/Instagram)

Actress Reagan Gomez tweets her husband’s harrowing experience of being pulled over by police. (@ReaganGomez/Twitter)

She added that her husband is a first responder, though she did not specify his occupation.

Gomez expressed that she was enraged by the encounter and trying to wrap her head around the fact that countless Black men and women do not make it home to their families after interactions with law enforcement.

The triggering experience comes on the heels of cell phone footage showing the final moments of Ahmaud Arbery’s life. News of the Black unarmed Brunswick man being gunned down by a white man while jogging has made waves around much of the country.

The outrage from the graphic video and lack of arrests made in Arbery’s murder has garnered the attention and support of millions, including celebrities and public figures, who have all taken to social media demanding justice.

Still, not needing to see another Black person take their last breath, Gomez tweeted she would not set her eyes on the video, especially after her husband’s encounter.

“Not watching the video from yesterday but we really sat there, at 3am thinking wow…shit could’ve really went left & me & the kids, his mom would’ve been in bed asleep not knowing anything. Whole world would’ve changed just like that,” added Gomez. “So many of us do not. It’s exhausting, ya know? It can always be you & your loved ones & there is nothing you can do about it. That’s the truly frightening part.”

Actress Regan Gomez’s husband DeWayne Turrentine shares a throwback photo of him and his mother. (@goldenchildprince/Instagram)

Gomez’s harrowing tweets were met with numerous comments from people expressing their gratitude that she is still able to embrace her husband.

“My heart was beating so fast just reading the 1st post bc I knew it could possibly end badly. So grateful it didn’t.”

“The experience of this family is too common for us to be defending the perpetrators of this violence.”

“Mad #LoveandPositiveEnergy to both families. Can we please just live?”