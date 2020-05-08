‘I’m In New Jer–‘: Angela Simmons’ Son Nearly Almost Had Fans Ready to Pull Up After Telling Folks Where He Is

Angela Simmons and her son are back at it again with another video that has fans in tears with the little one’s antics.

Simmons joined the fruit snack challenge that is all the craze on social media as parents test their children’s ability to avoid temptation.

Things nearly went left when Angela Simmons’ son SJ almost told fans all their business during the fruit snack challenge. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Like many, Simmons wanted to see if her son could be trusted to not eat a single fruit snack left in front of him as she exited the room.

“Wait, wait, two seconds! Don’t eat it, wait for me to come back, okay? Don’t eat!,” said the “Growing Up Hip Hop” castmate as she dumped the snacks into a bowl and proceeded to walk out the room.

By that time Sutton Joseph Tennyson had taken full notice of the phone set up in perfect view for him to shine.

“Heeeee don’t eat it because mommy is going to be [inaudible word]. Well I’m in here in New Jer–,” is about as far as SJ got in his one-man show of telling it all.

“So Cute! Good kid SJ! He was ready to tell all the business 😂”

“mommy had to come shut him up,” wrote one person noting Simmons’ impeccable timing.

“he was about to drop the whole location in a few 😫😂”

“that was cute but also dangerous, he probably would’ve said more😂😂😂”

The single mother is not the only celebrity getting in on the challenge.

Singer Kelly Rowland also recorded her 5-year-old son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, doing the fruit snack challenge. While he didn’t eat any of the gummies, he did mush them into a ball before she re-entered the room.

Even Toya Wright’s soon-to-be husband, Robert Rushing, got in on the challenge with their daughter Reign.

Two-year-old Reign was all smiles until she was told to not eat the sweet snack. Consequently her mood soured.

“I love Reign honey she is a trip 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 baby was mad mad!”

“😂😂😂😂 She’s was like “he got 3 more seconds to play wit me like this”