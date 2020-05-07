‘You Ain’t Even Show the Baby Yet, WTF’: Erica Mena Hints at Wanting to Be Pregnant, Fans Still Want to See Her Daughter

While reality TV veteran Erica Mena has been hunkering down at home with her husband in an effort to remain ‘rona’ free, it seems the baby fever bug may have gotten ahold of her.

Mena just gave birth to her first child with Safaree Samuels in February, although she also has a son from a previous relationship. For months fans and followers have been awaiting a glimpse of the little one often referred to as “Baby Girl Samuels” and jokingly as “Blanket” by her father.

Erica Mena hints that she may be ready for another baby by posting a throwback maternity photo. @iamericamena/Instagram

Perhaps the closest thing to seeing the baby occurred in Mena’s since-deleted Instagram Story where little baby legs made a brief appearance.

Mena hasn’t made matters better for fans hounding her on social to see the baby. In fact, while sharing a throwback maternity moment and hinting that she may be ready for round three, things quickly derailed.

“Sis is it because you miss being pregnant or that D just too good 😭 😫😂”

“sis don’t let that baby fever get to you 😩”

“You Ain’t Even Show The Baby Yet, WTF😂” and “we wanna see the baby 😍😍,” wrote others.

But at least a few people are thrilled at the possibility of more children being in the future for the Samuels’.

“Yesss honey give safaree that boy!! 😍”

“You killed your whole pregnancy! I’m here for it!”

Mena would be in good company when it comes to slaying another pregnancy. Ciara, who announced her third pregnancy in January, has turned a few stunning looks with her growing belly.

Ciara stuns in a sheer gown revealing her growing baby bump. @ciara/Instagram

Not long after that announcement, the singer revealed that she was having another son, the first for her with husband Russell Wilson.

Whether this period of sheltering in place will prove fruitful for the reality TV couple is something fans will just have to wait to find out.

“Y’all better get it!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

“Hey if it happens so be it. Gods plan”