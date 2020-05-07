‘Keep Your Foot on They Necks’: Angela Simmons Knocks Fans Out of the Park With Her Natural Beauty Snapshot

Angela Simmons is clearly gorgeous with or without makeup.

On Wednesday, May 6, the 32-year-old mother took to Instagram and shared a natural selfie pic. Simmons flaunted her bare face and waist-length curls in front of the camera. In one image, she posed with a smirk on her face, and in another, she flashed a smile.

The television personality racked up more than 74,000 likes on her post and wrote in the caption, “Yea Right #Currently 😏#InDoorsWithIt.” Her fans were blown away by her appearance.

“I love your natural beauty and they way you are embracing it keep your foot on they necks Queen 😍”

“Gorgeous boo 💖. Love you Ang you are such a great inspiration. Looooove the Hair 😍”

“When bae come thru off that natural beauty 😍😍❤️ what a cutie pie”

“It’s always a pleasure to see you Ms.Simmons your gorgeous!”

“Angelassimmon i think you’re so gorgeous and very beautiful ➕ stunning in so flawless i wanna to be your 👨 soon inbox me sexy🙏🙏”

“Naw fr naturally beautiful I love your hair. This is exactly how I want mine. I need this!”

Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Simmons’ natural beauty post comes days after fans slammed her recent thirst trap post.

On April 30, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star posted a revealing photo of herself wearing a scanty bikini. The swimwear left little to the imagination and exposed her assets. Fans instantly accused the star of exhibitionism.

Angela Simmons. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“See this is what Romeo was talking about… 😩😂 joke, joke lmao I was watching growing up hip hop last night 😂”

“You forgot she post half naked for attention why celebs be thirst trappin”

“Romeo was right sis stay showing her body for attention. She stay cappin”

Simmons, on the other hand, suggested that she was promoting body positivity with her post.

“My strength is rooted deeper than the surface . I want to encourage you to love your body. Wherever you stand with it . It’s not easy . But it’s worth it. You are worth it. You don’t have to be what anyone( society) tells you to be,” she wrote. “You can be YOU freely. There’s nothing more beautiful than a confident woman ! Built not Bought #BNB #DoWhatMakesYouHappy #WalkingInMyPurpose”