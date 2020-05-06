‘Nelly Kicking Himself’: Ashanti’s Sexy Car Pose Drives Fans Up the Wall

It’s safe to say Ashanti is a timeless beauty.

On Tuesday, May 5, the “Foolish” singer flaunted her gorgeous looks on Instagram and racked up more than 89,000 likes on her images. She posed on the hood of a white Rolls-Royce in a gray lounge set and sported white Dior Air Force 1’s.

Ashanti on the hood of a Rolls-Royce. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

In the first photo, Ashanti rocked a pair of white sunglasses. In the second, she wore an N95 mask over her bare face as her long black tresses were draped over her right shoulder.

Ashanti. @ashanti/Instagram

The 39-year-old crooner wrote in her caption, “Everything ain’t always easy breezy… so appreciate the things that are..😉”

In a separate post, she shared a photo of herself and her two French bulldogs. She wrote, “Me & my Killas…”

Ashanti posing with her two dogs. @ashanti/Instagram

Ashanti’s gorgeous looks and jazzy style sparked many reactions from fans. One person even mentioned St. Louis rapper Nelly, her ex-boyfriend.

“The Dior 1’s on the Rolls… slight flex 💪🏼 Ashanti!! You never disappoint!!”

“God you are so dam sexy beautiful gorgeous attractive woman love always Michael from. Maryland”

“Ayo @ashanti bodied this 📸📸 in so many angles Sneakers, thermal fit, the car etc”

“My boo 4life❤️😍💋👅 always fine!! I love your music! It’s always got my through. Shine bright beauty.”

“You’re so beautiful straight🔥🔥🔥 I know Nelly probably kicking himself now”

Ashanti and Nelly were together for nine years before they split in 2012.

The “Dilemma” rapper allegedly cheated on Ashanti with multiple women during their relationship. In 2015, the songstress appeared on the “Meredith Vieira Show” and suggested she felt betrayed by Nelly.

Ashanti and Nelly. @ashanti/Instagram, @nelly/ Instagram)

“I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed,” she said at the time when asked about their breakup. “Again, you just have to grow. You have to grow up and accept responsibilities for the things that you do. I’m not a big fan of people being cowards. I think it’s really important to know yourself and understand what you want and get it. I’m in a different place right now.”

The two no longer are in contact with each other and have moved on with their lives. In a December episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Ashanti confirmed she hadn’t seen the Missouri native since they called it quits.