‘Chille!’: Nene Leakes Reveals Gregg Was Getting Too Friendly With One of Her Employees

It looks like Nene Leakes spilled the beans about the one time her husband Gregg Leakes crossed the line in their marriage.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star stopped by for an interview on the “Angela Yee’s Lip Service” podcast and discussed her and Gregg’s former marital woes they endured during his battle with cancer. During her discussion with the radio talk show host, Nene claimed her husband had an inappropriate relationship with one of her employees.

“I remember this girl. … She’s very much Gregg type,” said Nene. “And Gregg very much like girls with short hair. … She was a cute girl.”

Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Jan. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

The “RHOA” star said that later on one of her other employees revealed at a group meeting that her female employee and Gregg would frequently chat on FaceTime. Nene said she confronted her husband about the allegations, and he was instantly defensive.

“I said, ‘So, you’ve been talking to Juanita?‘ And he said, ‘No, I ain’t never talk to her, you gotta be kidding me!’ I was like, ‘OK, you have. Bye.’ He went insane.”

Nene said Gregg called their female employee a few minutes later as Nene sat in front of her and she answered the woman’s phone. The mother of two said her husband later admitted to talking to the woman and said it was because he felt Nene was absent in their marriage.

“He still [said], ‘We never did anything but just talked on the phone, we never talked about sex, we never talked about anything,’” Nene said Gregg told her.

When she asked him why he conversed with their employee, her husband told her, “’Cause you wasn’t here for me to talk to.”

The 51-year-old star tweeted about the situation last June but never confirmed she was talking about Gregg at the time. He has never spoken on it.

Fans had a variety of reactions to the situation.

“Chille! I understand both sides Greg was in the wrong but, Nene he’s your husband be available to him.”

“If she was a good employee I wouldn’t have fired her. Gregg on the other hand, hunney chile. That’s so disrespectful.”

“Girl get tf on with that mess that man just beat cancer stop bringing up old stuff.”