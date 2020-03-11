‘The Air Jordan’: 50 Cent Pokes Fun at Harvey Weinstein Being Sentenced to 23 Years for Rape and Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in a New York City courtroom on Wednesday, March 11 for two charges including rape, and 50 Cent has responded to the news on Instagram.

“👀damn they gave Harvey the air jordan. i’m cool on these b—–s 😳LOL,” wrote 50, referencing the number that Michael Jordan wore when he played.

50 Cent (L) made fun of Harvey Weinstein (R) being sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images/Alexander Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Weinstein received 20 years for charges of criminal sexual act in the first degree and three years for rape in the third degree. Accusations of Weinstein sexually assaulting several women led to the #MeToo movement gaining momentum. A jury found Weinstein guilty in February of the charges.

“I really feel remorse for this situation,” said Weinstein on Wednesday before receiving his sentence. “I feel it deeply in my heart. I will spend my time really caring and really trying to be a better person.”

He then addressed his accusers since some of them were in the courtroom.

“I’m not going to say these aren’t great people, I had wonderful times with these people, you know,” said Weinstein. “It is just I’m totally confused and I think men are confused about all of these issues.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Weinstein’s lawyer asked the judge for a five-year sentence and said mercy should be given because he doesn’t have a criminal history and has already lost everything.

He was facing 29 years in prison before the sentencing came down and was being held at New York’s Rikers Island in the meantime.

Weinstein is still facing charges in Los Angeles for forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, and he’ll be extradited at some point.

After 50 responded to his sentencing, others left comments under his post.

“Kept saying when pigs fly…. welp!.. one flew by the window 2day,” wrote someone on Instagram, who seemed to be doubtful that Weinstein would get a lengthy sentence.

“He don’t even have 23 years left on this earth,” wrote a second person,” who brought up Weinstein’s age of 67.

Others said they found 50’s caption humorous.

“Not the Air Jordan 😭,” someone wrote.