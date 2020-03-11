‘Is That a Peach?’: Phaedra Parks’ Diet Meme Derails After Fans Ask Her About ‘Returning to RHOA’

Phaedra Parks’ most recent upload is leaving fans with a slew of questions.

The former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star uploaded a meme of herself to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 that showed her making a shady face while seemingly eating a peach. It read, “When everyone’s eating pizza but you’re on a diet:”

Phaedra Parks (Photo: @phaedraparks/Instagram)

Parks commented on the meme, saying, “#WHY do my sons always order my favorite #pizza and ask me to make homemade cookies on day 2 of my #diet 😩 #playdate #flex #momlife pure torture 🤪 enjoy a #persimmon 😋”

Fans instantly wondered if Parks might be alluding to making a return to “RHOA.”

“BUT YOU HAVE A PEACH👀 let me find out you and @bravoandy got some tea brewing for next season”

“Mrs. Parks is that a 🍑!!!!?😂🌹 Queen Thingz 👑 they need you you 💅🏾🍑 hopefully it means she’s coming back”

“@bravoandy COME ON WITH THE 🍑 Or does this mean you’re returning to #RHOA13??? 👀 We need you Phae Phae😩 @phaedraparks”

“Very Peachy 😉 🍑 Phaedra needs to come back with her savage shade and read sessions…I hope this is a hint for next season”

“🤔 I think this is a clue you getting your peach back in a different area code @phaedraparks So you’re coming back?????”

@phaedraparks

When others called out the Southern belle for supposedly eating a peach in her meme, she responded, “No a persimmon.”

Parks was booted from the Bravo series in 2009 after she admitted to lying about an alleged plan of Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker to date rape their co-star Porsha Williams during the season 9 reunion. Burruss threatened to quit the show if the mother of two rejoined the cast.

However, Parks said she wouldn’t rule out returning to “RHOA” after her controversial exit almost three years ago.

Tone Kapone and Phaedra Parks (@phaedraparks/Instagram)

“I never say never because that is very final and you never know what could happen,” Parks told US Weekly last April. “I am very happy. I am living my best life. I did for eight years.”

She continued, calling the show an experience.

“I wouldn’t trade it and I don’t regret it. But I think life is about evolving,” Parks said. “That was almost a decade of my life. My children were born on the show. I went on as a newlywed. Got divorced. Now I have a new boyfriend in my life and I am very happy.”

Parks was dating Chicago radio host Tone Kapone at the time of her interview. The two called it quits a few months later.