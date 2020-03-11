‘Gone Be Delicious’: Omar Epps, Mekhi Phifer and Larenz Tate Tease Joint Project, Women Lose It

Omar Epps sparked a lot of excitement when he teased a project that brings him together with fellow actors Mekhi Phifer and Larenz Tate.

Epps didn’t provide any detail about what the release would be, but he said things have progressed in terms of getting it out.

Omar Epps (L), Mekhi Phifer (C) and Larenz Tate (R) teased a new joint project. (Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images/Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images/Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“Been hard at work trying to create something incredibly special for all of you! We’re one step closer… 💥🐐💥

Stay tuned,” wrote Epps on Monday, March 3.

He also included a split image of himself, Phifer and Tate.

As for fan comments, some said they’re incredibly eager to find out what the project will be. There were also plenty of women who said it didn’t matter; they’re just happy all three actors will be working together.

Plus, there were many who said they’ve been crushing on the three men for awhile.

“Love for ALL of you TALENTED and FINE bruthas!!!😍🤩👏 #goodchocolate,” wrote someone on Instagram.

“Omg forever in love with all of you…❤️,” a second person stated.

“OH BAAABY!🥰🥰🥰 SO MANY FLAVORS… so Little Time! Whatever it is .. It’s gone be DELICIOUS!😋😋😋 #blackexcellence✊🏾,” another message read.

A fourth person wrote, “My young adulthood crushes. 😍😍😍 I love all you forever ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

The three actors are certainly linked to each other since they’ve all starred in classic films that were huge hits in the Black community.

Epps, for example, starred in “Juice,” “Love & Basketball” and “The Wood,” while Phifer had major roles in “Soul Food,” and “Paid in Full.” Tate, for his part, starred in films such as “Menace II Society,” “Dead Presidents” and “Love Jones.”

On Monday, March 9, both Phifer and Tate posted the same message as Epps did — which only increased people’s excitement.

“In the works as we speak,” wrote Phifer in the caption. “Has to be great; we would never let each other fail or fall short! @larenztate and I just did a project with Lawrence Fishburne called #Bronzville Great experience!! @omarepps.”

“Cut from a different cloth, ya dig,” Tate wrote next to his post. “My brothas!! @omarepps 👑 @mekhifromharlem 👑#WeBoutDatLife.”

These days, Tate will continue with his quest-for-power role of politician Rashad Tate in the upcoming series “Power Book IV: Influence.” Phifer plays on the Apple TV series “Truth Be Told,” and Epps has a recurring role on the NBC show “This Is Us.”