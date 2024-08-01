‘I Clutched My Pearls So Fast’: Larenz Tate Leaves the Ladies Drooling Over All White Link-up with Leon, Darrin Henson, and Lance Gross

When it comes to the timeless adage “black don’t crack,’ the spotlight often shines on Black Hollywood actresses such as Gabrielle Union, Angela Bassett, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, or any of the illustrious Reginas (King or Hall). These ladies are often praised for their youthful looks. But let’s not forget a few male actors that are gracefully aging like fine wine.

“Love Jones” star Larenz Tate set hearts racing with his latest ‘All White Party’ extravaganza recently held in Madison, Wisconsin, where he and fellow ’90s and 2000s heartthrobs radiated in pristine white.

(L-R) Larenz Tate’s all white party features attendees like fellow actors Leon, Lance Gross and more. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images; @wwwjustleon/Instagram; @lancegross/Instagram)

He and a few friends stormed the Essence Festival earlier this month, where he brought out fellow thespian Taye Diggs, a treat for many of the Stellas trying to get their grooves back.

On July 27, Tate treated his Instagram followers to a live glimpse alongside his brothers Laron and Lahmar Tate, Leon, Lance Gross, Darrin Henson from “Family Business,” “Martin” star Carl Payne, and himself, causing a collective swoon not just among the ladies present at the party, but thousands more online.

“I swear this is a damn buffet,” one fan gushed.

ESSENCE FESTIVAL NEW ORLEANS – ALL WHITE PARTY HOSTED BY LARENZ TATE & TAYE DIGGS with special guest LANCE GROSS was a movie!!!! 🎥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Thanks to all CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF ESSENCE! #EssenceFest2024#NewOrleans#Excellence @TayeDiggs @LanceGross pic.twitter.com/pRARiRIlSE — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) July 6, 2024

One comment read, “All y’all together???? Whew!!!!” another saluted calling them “Handsome Black Kings.”

“Lawd I was not ready for the camera pan to Leon! I clutched my pearls so fast,” a third comment read, as another wrote, “The part where Leon licked his Lips.”

It did not stop with just the actor who introduced David Ruffin and introduced the Temptations to a whole generation. But many in the comments salivated over others and even made their special combo crushes, “Leon and Larenz in the same damn room?!!? What is life?!”

The Shade Room shared the video and sent the outlet’s nearly 30 million followers into meltdown mode.

As multiple fans reiterated the mantra “black don’t crack,” one voice summed up what many were thinking, “I love to see black men happy and aging backwards.”

People even turned their attention to the Lord, writing, “Dear Universe: I would love to attend one of these All White events in the future. I guarantee my good behavior.”

Well, their prayers might be answered (and no one has to give up the ghost). Tate revealed during his July 14 party in Trenton that he is gearing up to bring this party to New York, Philly, Delaware, and more.