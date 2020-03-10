‘How Many Times?’: Rapper Meek Mill Points to Racial Profiling as Reason for Search of His Private Jet

Rapper Meek Mill expressed frustration after authorities in Miami searched his private jet — an act he considers to be a form of racial profiling.

The aircraft stopped in Miami just to fuel up, but ended up staying there for more than an hour. On Saturday, March 8, Mill shared a recording from the plane while it was still on the tarmac.

Meek Mill’s private plane was searched in Miami and he said it was because of racial profiling. (Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“How many times we gotta be searched being black men?” he asked. “I be telling them, the least y’all could do is give us an explanation for being searched.”

He added, “Y’all already know we black, we be getting searched too much.” “All this s–t, all our bags and s–t got laid out. We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas. Now they making us take all our bags out.”

In the end, nothing was found on the aircraft and it was allowed to take off.

A lot of people weighed in on the ordeal after Mill’s video made the rounds, and they agreed that race played a factor in the search, as well as Mill’s celebrity status.

“The price of being successful and Black in Amerikkka! The hate is real💯,” wrote someone on Instagram.

“Get rich off rap they searching for pistols…. smh 😒,” another person followed.

“We all know its racial profiling,” a third message read. “Stay strong bro and dont give them a reason to lock you up again. Don’t listen to those people who don’t have anything to lose.”

There was also someone who suggested the search was retaliation for Mill fighting for criminal justice reform.

It’s something he’s been doing since being released from prison in April 2018, after being sent there by Judge Genece Brinkley for violation of probation in November 2017.

In January of last year, Mill joined others like Jay-Z, Van Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin to announce the REFORM Alliance — an organization that’s trying to change state probation and parole laws.