‘You Can’t Tell Him Nothing’: Ciara Fans Crack Up at Baby Future’s Game-Day Swag

Excuse me, were you saying something? You can’t tell Future Zahir Wilburn, the son of R&B singer Ciara and rapper Future, nothing.

Ciara uploaded a video of her 5 year old before he headed to his Durham Bulls baseball game rocking sunglasses on Saturday, March 7.

In the video, Wilburn is walking toward his mother, striking several poses as Ciara is hyping Wilburn up, saying, “He ready.”

Stepdad and Seattle Seahawks NFL player Russell Wilson copied Ciara, saying, “He ready, ready.”

Wilburn was feeling himself because his mother captioned the video, “Y’all. I can’t take it. Too much Swag 🤣 #Baller.”

Fans in Ciara’s comment section thought Wilburn’s swagged-out poses were hilarious.

“You can’t tell him nothing 😂💀.”

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 If this ain’t YO CHILD 😂😂😂.”

“I can’t with this young man! He’s growing up so fast…. 😂🤣.”

“The walk had me😩😂😂😂.”

“I’m dying 😂😭.”

Those commenting also expressed their opinions on who Wilburn got his swag from, Papa Future or Wilson.

“That’s Future right there 😂😂.”

“He his Daddy Son 😂😂😂.”

“Well, I guess that’s why y’all named him Future.”

“He don’t even look like Future anymore 😭 Russ clearly his real daddy 🔥 🔥.”

“He looks just like his poppas Russ ❤️.”

“His Got Russell’s swag.”

The comment section was split 50/50 on who Wilburn got his swag from, but this isn’t the first time comparisons were made between the swagged-out style of Wilburn and Wilson.

On Jan.20, Ciara uploaded a photo of Wilburn and Wilson spending some quality time together at Walt Disney World.

“My Heart Can’t Take It. #ClassicMoments ❤️,” Ciara captioned the photo.

Future Zahir Wilburn and his stepfather Russell Wilson @Ciara/Instagram

Wilburn and Wilson can be seen rocking sunglasses looking cool, calm, and collected while posing for the camera.

Fans fawned over the twinning picture of Wilburn and Wilson.

“Its it me, or do they actually look alike so adorbs.”

“I love this father-son photo. Twinning here.”

Ciara and her ex-fiancé Future welcomed their son in 2014, and she began dating Wilson in 2015 after they broke up.

Wilson later proposed to Ciara, and the pair tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their 2-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, the following year.

Wilson and Ciara are now expecting their second child together.