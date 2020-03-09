‘Thickest in the World’: Ashanti’s ‘Caution Curves’ Send Fans Through the Moon

Ashanti is apparently a sight for sore eyes.

The 39-year-old crooner nearly left fans speechless after posting a sexy upload of herself from her concert at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sunday, March 1. The image showed her sporting see-through fishnet leggings, high-waist leather black shorts, a black beaded corset and a black-and-white checkered coat.

Ashanti photographer @devmatic @ashanti/Instagram

Ashanti complemented her stage look with star-adorned sunglasses. The ensemble showed off her curvy figure and “stacked” gams. She captioned her Instagram post with the spades emoji and garnered more than 126,000 likes. Fans doused her with flattering remarks.

“My my my ❤️ don’t lie you zoomed in too 🐫 legs for day you so damn thiccccc”

“Yeeeeeesssssss thighs 🔥 💥… I NEED U TO BOTTLE WHAT UR DRINKN AND SELL IT LOL… ima need to become a protégé ASAP.. I’ll work till I get the secret lol @ashanti”

“Thicker than racial tension in the 1950s. You corn bread jiffy fed👀 Best Legs in the Business”

“Speechless, turned on….🤐 Now this just makes no goddamn sense! Goodness Gracious Ashanti!!!! 😍 you so bad”

“The thickest woman in the world 🔥 babygirl gt dem sexy legs 😍 but that cameltoe tho @ashanti”

“Caution curves dangerous thighs my baby is so bad! 🔥 she showin off showin off!!👀😛”

Ashanti maintains her fan-desired figure with a pescatarian diet and a vigorous fitness routine.

In December 2018, she told Page Six Style that she also undergoes regular colonic irrigation treatments to help keep her stomach flat. She added, “It’s good to fast. Also, this may be TMI, but colonics are great, too.”

(Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

The star also avoids fast food and has a personal trainer to travel with her. She believes in making sacrifices regarding exercise and food to feel good about herself in the clothes she wears.

“As women, we already have to wear uncomfortable shoes, so our feet are always hurting,” she further told Page Six Style. ” So if you can find an outfit that looks amazing, fits amazing and it’s comfortable, you’re winning.”

Ashanti recently joined the 2020 Millenium Tour with Bow Wow and Omarion Grandberry. The tour spans 31 cities and is slated to end on May 10 in Los Angeles, California.