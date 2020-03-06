‘My Love Letter for Parents’: Gabrielle Union Writes New Children’s Book to Make Sure Kids Are ‘Seen’ and ‘Appreciated’

Gabrielle Union has written and released her first children’s book — one she says is inspired by her one-year-old daughter Kaavia James Wade. She considers her book, “Welcome to the Party,” a “love letter for parents.”

Union posted a message about the release of the book on Tuesday and explained what she wanted to accomplish with it.

Gabrielle Union will release a children’s book that was inspired by her 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James Wade. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“This is a very special moment for me, to write my very first children’s book,” Union wrote on Instagram.

“Since the birth of @kaaviajames … I’ve been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age,” she added. “This is my love letter for parents everywhere who are excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the party that is life.”

Union also shared another message about the book, next to a photo showing her reading it to her daughter.

“Why I do what I do. Why I fight so hard. I want all our children to feel seen, respected, appreciated, and loved,” she wrote in the caption.

The book cover, featuring artwork by illustrator Ashley Evans, shows an animated photo of a Black mother hoisting her baby, who has a crown on her head, in the air.

“I can’t wait to get it!!!! I love it already,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t have babies anymore my children are grown and I will still buy your book!” another person commented.

“This is freaking awesome💜,” a third person stated.

“Welcome to the Party,” which will be released on May 5, 2020, is Union’s second book. She released the New York Times bestseller “We’re Going to Need More Wine” in 2017.