‘You Never Lost It’: Tiny Harris Posts Throwback Footage From Solo Project, Fans Urge Her to ‘Get the Vibes Back’

It seems Tiny Harris misses working on her music.

The wife of rapper T.I. started off strong with her solo project last year. She even released her single “I F–kin Luv U” in May and performed the track at several different shows. However, things took a halt when her godbrother Marquinarius “Sanchez” Holmes died last summer. Sanchez, who went by “Chez Da King,” was a known music producer helping the mother of four with her music.

Tiny Harris. @majorgirl/Instagram

On Monday, Tiny posted old video footage shot last year from when she was recording her music video for “I F–kin Luv U.” She was dressed in all black while posing with a mic in her hand in front of a desolate area. She recounted the moment and wrote in her Instagram caption, “Lost footage frm when I was really focusing on my solo project! Before @chezdaking left me in the streets alone!! 💔😢 Been trying to get the vibes bck ever since!! #Ryder #Tiny #SoloEp 🤷🏽‍♀️ 👑🔥‼️”

Fans encouraged the Xscape singer to get back to making music again.

“Get back in the studio Tiny! I still want a solo project. Always loved your voice. Serve that 💩boo❤️”

“Yasss @majorgirl 😍😍 can we say seexxxaaay slay baby slaaaaayu 😩 he is still with you super woman.”

“You never lost it get the vibes back. We want to hear some new music”

“Don’t Hurt em SIS 😍😍😍❤️ @majorgirl please get back in the studio🙌🏾. Definitely miss @chezdaking 😭😭😭 you got this boo stay strong 💪🏾 keep pushing”

Tameka “Tiny” Harris speaks onstage during Majic 107.5 After Dark at City Winery on Sept. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

After songwriting and singing with her music group Xscape for 25 years, Tiny finally decided to work on her solo music project.

Although she never finished her EP, her song “I F–kin Luv U” seemed to be a hit among fans. During an April listening party, the 44-year-old artist explained why she wanted to release music of her own.

“Sometimes its harder to branch out from what they [the fans] know,” she said at the time. “I thought, maybe if I create something different with this new music, maybe they’ll get into it.”

It’s unknown if Tiny will release other music anytime soon, but she apparently misses the music scene.