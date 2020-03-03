Black-Owned Company Honey Pot Co. Doubles Sales Thanks to White Women’s Fragility Over Target Commercial Centering Black Girls

A Black-owned wellness company got a boost from Black women after racist trolls tried to sink the company with bad reviews.

The drama started when a Target commercial centering The Honey Pot and its founder Bea Dixon hit the airwaves. In the commercial, Dixon explained how Target changed her company and her hope for young Black girls coming behind her.

“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well, is so the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity. That means a lot to me,” Dixon said in the commercial.

The Honey Pot sells plant-based products for vaginal wellness including menstrual products, cleansers and a pain relief cream.

The ad was originally released on Feb. 4, but it didn’t upset anyone until Monday, March 2, according to a slew of one-star reviews posted on Trustpilot. Some of the reviews used racist stereotypes, the N-word and other slurs to insult the business.

Racist commenters leave bad reviews of The Honey Pot after founder Bea Dixon said she wanted to pave the way for other Black girl entrepreneurs. (Photo: Screenshot/Trustpilot)

“I am very disappointed that this has separated women by color,” wrote one irate commenter. “When are we going to just be women!!!”

“Why does it matter if a girl is black, Mexican, Asian, or white?! You should want all women to be inspired not just black girls,” wrote another. “Shame on you Target for allowing this.”

“Why does honey pot have to be racial. Why do you need to mention that you are black,” asked another person.

Despite the outcry, business is booming at The Honey Pot. Dixon told Buzzfeed the company has seen a 20 to 30 percent rise in sales since the controversy began. Monday’s profits were 40 to 50 percent higher than a normal sales day.

She isn’t pressed about the haters either.

“I can’t expect them to understand the plight of what it is to be a black woman co-founder in business,” Dixon said.

Black women on social media have rallied around Dixon and encouraged people to support her business.

“Honey Pot, a black woman owned natural hair care line that’s sold in Target, had a commercial where they said they want to empower black girls,” wrote one woman. “Now white women are mad and have been leaving them a low rating. Please give them 5 stars.”

“I cannnottt believe how these racist ass women are reacting over @thehoneypotcomp Target commercial,” tweeted another supporter. “Encouraging young black women is really offensive huh!? it’s like I’m surprised, but like I’m not. Anywho the honey pot products are really bomb.”

“The irony of white women threatening to not use/support Honey Pot products,” said another fan. “Just stop it. Y’all don’t even wash your legs in the shower.”

Gabby Goodwin, the 13-year-old founder of GaBBY Bows, wrote a touching letter to Dixon on her website.

“As a 13-year-old girl whose products just started being sold on target.com and in some Target stores, I found your commercial very powerful and encouraging,” Goodwin stated. “Thank you so much for saying what you said!”

Target stood by Dixon and The Honey Pot in a statement to NBC.

“We’re proud to work with Bea Dixon and The Honey Pot team to highlight Bea’s journey to build her brand and bring her products to Target,” read the statement. “We’re aware of some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from guests who love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”