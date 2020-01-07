‘Yall Too Cute!’: Toya Wright’s Mommy-and-Me With 1-Year-Old Daughter Leaves Fans Gushing

“How to Lose a Husband” author Toya Wright, who now goes by her maiden name Toya Johnson, won over the internet this week by fashionably twinning with her toddler daughter Reign Rushing.

The mother of two and her 1-year-old daughter posed camera-ready on Monday, Jan. 6, and left fans throwing fits of glee. They rocked matching gray sweatsuits with neon green “VCC” lettering and multi-colored sneakers.

The mother-daughter duo also flashed their huge smiles at the camera as they posed hand in hand in their Atlanta neighborhood.

Toya Wright and Reign Rushing. @toyawright/Instagram

“Twinning with my princess in our VCC sweatsuits,” Wright captioned the post.

The 36-year-old television personality racked up more than 114,000 likes and a plethora of compliments.

“Adorable pic and your daughter is smiling 😍 her smile is contagious. Yall too cute!”

“Lord have mercy just too Cute 🔥 mommy and me goals! 💗 this is soooo freaking cute”

“She is absolutely adorable and she looks so happy. Loving your little matching outfits”

” Y’all Both Are Too Cuuute With Y’all 2 Matching Mommy & Daughter Sweats On! Heyyyye Nah!!! 🤷🏽‍♀️👏🏽”

Toya Wright and her 1-year-old daughter Reign Rushing twin. (Photo: @toyawright/Instagram)

In May, Wright and baby Reign graced the cover of Kontrol Magazine together for its Mother’s Day edition. The 36-year-old mother discussed the difference between raising her nearly 2-year-old and her eldest daughter, Reginae Carter, 21.

“Things are so different this time around,” Wright told Kontrol. “When I had Reginae I was extremely young and didn’t know the first thing about being a mom. I’m more experienced now.”

Wright got pregnant with Carter at the age of 15 and gave birth to her at 16 years old with her then-boyfriend and now-ex-husband, rapper Lil Wayne. She also welcomed baby Reign in 2018 with her fiancé Robert Red Rushing. Her mother, Anita Johnson, apparently wasn’t as “structured” as Wright when it came to her kids and more lenient compared to Wright’s style of parenting.

“My mother didn’t raise me, but she’s always been a loving mother,” Wright said of her background. “My mom is the free sprit, go-with-the-flow type. I’m a little more structured when it comes to my life and my kids.”