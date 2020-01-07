‘Work Ethic’: Tyler Perry Says He Writes All His Shows By Himself and People Are Blown Away

You might have seen this kind of behind-the scenes footage before: A group of writers in a writers’ room sitting around a conference table, coming up with the dialogue for a show.

But that’s not how Tyler Perry‘s shows get created because he writes everything himself.

Tyler Perry–in a newly posted Instagram video–said he writes all of the scripts to his shows by himself. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

It was something the media mogul revealed in an Instagram video that he shared on Monday. And the clip shows many of the scripts that Perry has written, including OWN’s “The Haves and the Have Nots,” as well as “The Oval” and “Sistas,” his new shows on BET.

“I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers’ room and most of the time there are 10 people, 12, whatever, that write on these television shows,” Perry explained. “I have no writers’ room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.

“Why am I telling this?” he went on. “I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. What’s my point? Work ethic.”

It was obvious that Perry’s video struck a nerve with some of his five million followers because they told him how inspired they were after watching it. Some also said they hope to adopt some of his work ethic in the new year.

“Wow…. if I could only get my brain to focus on 1 thing at a time, here you are embarrassing me by have 8 scripts, while still living your best life. @tylerperry a true example of #blessed,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for this inspiration. That is my goal 2020 to improve my work ethic ♥️,” another person commented.

“Tyler Perry I am so proud of you just as if you were my own son,” wrote someone else.

There were some, however, who suggested that Perry hire other writers to add some more variety to his shows and possibly strengthen the content.

“It’s great that you have such an awesome work ethic but don’t you think that being the only writer kinda limits your perspective on topics and issues?” someone asked.

The seventh season of “The Haves and The Have Nots” will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. EST and “Sistas” and “The Oval” both air Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST respectively.