‘Classy, Sexy, Flawless’: Toya Wright Fans Marvel Over How Gorgeous She Looks in This Photo

Toya Wright, who now goes by her maiden name Johnson, nearly left her fans speechless with her knockout looks.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star brought in the new year with style and managed not to disappoint her followers. She took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and posted a gorgeous photo of herself walking the carpet of Atlanta’s Agency Socialthèque restaurant.

Johnson donned a black bustier, a long sequined trench coat with silver outlining and a pair of $1,595 Giuseppe Zanotti heels. She accessorized her ensemble with a silver clutch and diamond drop earrings. She also went for a high-glam makeup look, including a red lipstick, and wore her hair slicked back into a low ponytail.

Toya Wright. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Posing statuesquely, Johnson captioned her photo “Happy New Year!!” and in a separate post wrote, “About last night….. #hello2020🍾”

Fans gawked over how amazing the reality TV star looked and doused her with compliments.

“Classy, sexy and flawless🔥🔥 this dress looks amazing on you ❤️ Toya girl you look stunning”

“Yessssssss 😩 happy new years Queen 👑 and boss mtf Lady T♥️. You wearing that dress”

“😍🔥 you NEVER disappoint!! Happy New Year to you and yours! So so beautiful!! Happy New Year T!! 🖤✨”

“One word stellar! That fit is everything that is one bad ass fit🔥girl you look absolutely stunning”

Johnson brought in the new year with her friends and the love of her life.

She and her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing were spotted sharing a passionate kiss, apparently at the stroke of midnight as the new year dawned.

Robert “Red” Rushing and Toya Wright. (Photo: @freddyoart/Instagram)

The mother of two announced their engagement to the public via Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and thanked Rushing for being “all of what a man should be.”

“Yes! Yes! And Yes!” the mother of two captioned a photo of herself holding her fiancé’s hand, with her engagement ring in clear view. “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you.”

Robert and Toya share 1-year-old daughter Reign Rushing, whom they welcomed in February 2018. Wedding details for their special day have yet to be released.