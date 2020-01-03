‘I Was Deeply in Love’: Lisa ‘Left-Eye’ Lopes’ Ex Andre Rison Opens Up About Their Passionate Relationship in New Lifetime Series

“Hopelessly In Love” is an upcoming Lifetime series that will focus on the tumultuous relationships of celebrity couples.

Its premiere episode will tell the story of TLC’s Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes and former NFL player Andre Rison, who were a couple in the ’90s and made headlines due to their fiery union.

The relationship of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes (left) and Andre Rison (right) will be featured on a new Lifetime series. (Photo: KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

A trailer for the new series surfaced on Dec. 26, and it includes commentary from Rison, as well as others who were familiar with the relationship.

“She walked in and I said, ‘You know what? I’ll take that one right there,'” said the former Atlanta Falcons star about Lopes in the trailer. “I was deeply in love. It was dope. She came by the house and pretty much never left.”

After having a fight in June of 1994, Lopes set fire to Rison’s sneakers inside a bathtub, which spread to the rest of the mansion they shared, and the home was ultimately destroyed.

The TLC member turned herself in to police on June 10 of that year and was released on $75,000 bail. She was also charged with felony arson, received five years probation and had to pay a $10,000 fine.

At the time, Lopes’ lawyer Darryl Cohen said Rison abused the rapper throughout their relationship, which is something he denied.

But in the trailer, Lopes’ sister Reigndrop Lopes said otherwise.

“My parents’ relationship was violent,” Reigndrop explained. “Me and my brother, we did not get into abusive relationships, but Lisa did.”

Based on what the trailer showed, the mansion-burning incident will be covered in the first episode of Lopes and Rison’s story, and future episodes will focus on couples like The Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans.

“Featuring deeply emotional new interviews and never-before-seen footage, each installment will be an impassioned journey through the intense ups and downs of a whirlwind romance that was lived in the limelight,” reads a description of the show. “Untold secrets will be revealed on how these star-crossed lovers ended up facing the ultimate tragedy. “

After the mansion was burned, Lopes and Rison stayed together and planned to get married. But sadly, Lopes died in a car crash in La Ceiba, Honduras, in 2002 at the age of 30.

“Hopelessly In Love” premieres on Lifetime Jan. 4, 2020, at 9:30 p.m EST.