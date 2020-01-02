‘Where Is Apollo?’: Phaedra Parks Fans Question Her Ex-Husband’s Whereabouts as She Posts Pic With Their Kids

It seems Phaedra Parks‘ fan base is curious to know if her ex-husband Apollo Nida is active in their children’s lives.

On Saturday, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” actress took to Instagram and posted a beautiful family portrait of herself, her 9-year-old Dylan Nida and 6-year-old Ayden Nida. The trio appeared to be celebrating Christmas in their somewhat festive attire.

Parks reflected on the joyous moment with her sons and captioned her post “As you grow older your Christmas list grows shorter because the gifts you want can’t be bought💞 #family #children #love #peace & #joy #happyholidays 😘.”

A few fans fawned over the image, while others brought up Apollo.

“Those boys r so cute Phaedra u do a wonderful job raising them 💙🙏 but where is Apollo?” one fan asked.

Another person said, “Thank you for letting us see the boys grow up this so handsome. Do the dad see them.”

Parks never addressed those posts in her comments.

She did, however, confirm with Bravo on Dec. 20 that Ayden and Dylan spent time with their father Apollo on Thanksgiving Day. She also hoped her ex-husband would join her and the boys on Christmas Day and said, “The one thing that will be different about this year is that my sons’ father is home from being incarcerated, so hopefully he will be able to join us for some of the festivities.”

A good friend of Apollo, “RHOA” alum Peter Thomas, whom Apollo spent New Year’s Eve with in Miami, also confirmed to a fan that Parks let the father of two spend time with their sons.

“Apollo!!!” a fan wrote next to a photo of Thomas and Apollo. “Has he seen the boys?”

Thomas replied, “yes, and that make his soul so happy🙏🏾.”