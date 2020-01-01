‘Stepping on Necks Daily’: Angela Simmons Blows Fans Away with Rooftop Photo Shoot

Another day, another slay from Angela Simmons as she put her foot on the necks of fans with an impromptu New York rooftop photo shoot.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop” executive producer casually flicked it up in black jogger pants, a black top tied to bare her midriff and a rose gold pink faux coat. Yes, Simmons’ attire was styled to perfection, but her makeup was also on point, with rose gold highlight drawing attention to her cheekbones, and a pink lip adding to her girly sense of fashion and beauty flair.

Angela Simmons poses on a New York rooftop. @angelasimmons/Instagram

“😍😍 You hittin that ‘Jet Beauty of the Week’ pose!”

“You look so fly as usual 🔥🔥”

“Fine like good wine 🌹🌹🌹”

“Stepping on necks daily! Keep applying pressure sis! ☺️”

In the series of four photos, the star served face and body that blew fans away. In a later video posted to her Instagram, Simmons sets the mood for the new year while grooving to rapper RoddyRicch’s hit single “Big Stepper.”

Fans keeping up with season 5 of “GUHH” have had a front row seat to the brewing drama between Simmons and longtime friend and cast mate Romeo Miller.

Speculations of Simmons wanting to entertain a relationship with rapper Bow Wow instead of Miller, who has expressed feelings toward the 32-year-old, and claims of Miller not being there for her while she grieved the sudden loss of her former fiancé Sutton Tennyson have formed the perfect storm of tensions between the two stars. It’s also left fans to choose which side they will stand on, and it appears to be that of Miller.

“Romeo is tired of running behind Angela n she running behind bow wow,” wrote a viewer on YouTube.

“That man has loved you for years and you always put others above him. ”

In a Dec. 19 clip, Simmons’ brother JoJo makes it clear that he is on his sister’s side, even stating that he saw red flags in Miller that made him go into protective brother mode.

“F— Romeo,” said Simmons after ranting about the ways Miller has failed the single mother of one. How their saga will play out will likely leave fans wishing for the days when Simmons and Miller were coy with their feelings and made us wish they could have a happily ever after.