‘How It Should Be’: La La Anthony Shares Family Photo With Carmelo Anthony, and People Show Plenty of Excitement

About six months ago, things couldn’t look any more different for Carmelo Anthony, because he wasn’t picked up by an NBA team after being traded last January by the Houston Rockets to the Chicago Bulls and shortly afterward released by the Windy City team. Plus he and his wife La La Anthony were seemingly on the outs.

But now, not only is Carmelo back in the NBA after he signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, he and La La appear to be doing much better.

That’s because the “Power” actress posted a Christmas photo of herself, Melo and their son Kiyan Anthony to Instagram on Wednesday. And they’re all wearing matching red striped pajamas.

@lala Instagram

“Two grateful hearts = one happy kid ❤️🎄🎁❤️🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎁🎄❤️sending love to whoever needs it today. Thinking of you & praying for you 🙏🏽❤️🎁,” wrote La La in the caption.

People immediately took to the comments section of the post and said they were thrilled that the couple look closer these days.

“Love this! Love You! Love you guys!” someone wrote.

“How it should be,” another person commented. “When you have forgiveness, you’ll have love and everybody is happy. 🙏🏾.”

“When my Holidays couldn’t get any better…..then there was this! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ almost made me cry,” another Instagram user stated. “This is love. Happy Holidays @lala and fam 😊.”

And one person seemed to be hesitant to say the actress and hoops star are back together but still remains hopeful.

“Aww👏 hope they worked out their marriage n not just for the holidays I like them together,” wrote that fan.

It’s possible the person who used the word “forgiveness” in their comment may have alluded to Carmelo being accused of fathering a love child by a woman named Mia Angel Burks.

Or it could have to do with a photo that surfaced in June of this year that showed him with a woman on a yacht who wasn’t his wife.