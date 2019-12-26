‘Pissed’: Ice Cube Issues Message About Why ‘Last Friday’ Is on Hold

One of the last times that Ice Cube talked about the fourth installment of his 1995 film “Friday” was last month at the actor John Witherspoon’s funeral.

The actor, who played Cube’s father Willie Jones in the films, died of a heart attack on Oct. 29 of this year. And at the funeral, Cube expressed frustration about New Line Cinema not OK’ing the “Last Friday” script.

Ice Cube explained why the fourth installment of “Friday” is delayed. (Photo, Roy Rochlin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

On Sunday, the former N.W.A member gave another update on the fourth installment after a fan asked him about it on Twitter.

“Are we still getting ‘Friday’ or is that cancelled now because John Witherspoon passed?” the fan asked.

“Back to the drawing board since New Line Cinema was slow on green lighting the last ‘Friday’ script that was full of Mr. Jones,” Cube responded. “I’ve been pissed off about it since Spoon passed away.”

The Twitter user then asked Cube if he’d be willing to bring the script to another film studio, and he said that wasn’t possible.

“New Line has the rights to distribute that movie,” answered the Los Angeles native.

But even though it may be a while until fans see Cube star in a new “Friday” film, he’ll be starring in a reimagining of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” that will be on Netflix.

The movie is called “Humbug,” and it will tell the story of a rich real estate mogul who’s set straight by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s possible it’ll be out next year or even after that.

In regards to a new “Friday” film, what Cube told the fan on Twitter mirrors what he said at Witherspoon’s funeral about its delay.

“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next ‘Friday’ movie made,” he said then. “It’s not my fault. Some dumbass people in Hollywood at New Line Cinema.”

“Gave you punks two scripts and you didn’t wanna do them. That’s the real,” he added. “We were trying to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories and we got our love.”

The third installment of the “Friday” film series, “Friday After Next,” was released in 2002, some 17 years before Witherspoon’s death.