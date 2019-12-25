‘He Has a Chance’: Magic Johnson Says Bronny James Might Be Better Than His Dad LeBron James One Day

There’s been talk, especially this NBA season, that LeBron James is a mixture of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as far as his skill level goes.

It’s something that Johnson hasn’t addressed yet, but he did talk about James’ 15-year-old son Bronny James, who plays for Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. And he said there’s a chance the teen could actually be better than his father.

Magic Johnson (left) said LeBron James’ son Bronny James (center, next to his dad) could be better than his father one day. (Photos: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Cassy Athena/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

Bronny has been getting massive attention since attending the private school, and some of his games will be televised on ESPN this season. In fact, Sports Illustrated reports the high school freshman already has “standing scholarship offers” from Duke University and the University of Kentucky.

Last Saturday night Johnson spoke about Bronny’s skill level during a brief chat with TMZ after he exited Mastro’s Steakhouse in Southern California. And he was asked if Bronny was going to be as good as his father one day.

“I think so. You hope so, anyway,” said the Hall of Famer. “Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son.”

“I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better,” added Johnson. “But that’s big shoes to fill, though. LeBron is playing awesome right now. MVP of the league right now.”

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference, despite losing their last three games. Their record stands at 24-6, and James is currently suffering from a thoracic muscle strain, as well as a groin injury.

The 34-year-old sat out for the Lakers’ 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. But he’s expected to play on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Neither Bronny or his famous father have commented on Johnson’s interview at this time.