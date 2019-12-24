‘We Got Unfinished Business’: Marshawn Lynch Returns to His Former Seattle Seahawks Team After Accepting New Deal

Running back Marshawn Lynch is officially back with the Seattle Seahawks. He accepted a new deal on Monday, which is only for the remainder of this season, as well as the postseason.

The signing comes after Seattle running back Chris Carson had a season-ending hip injury in Sunday’s 27-13 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. And Carson’s backup C.J. Prosise is also out for the year with a broken arm, as is running back Rashaad Penny with a knee injury.

Marshawn Lynch has agreed to a contract with his former Seattle Seahawks team. (Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

Lynch played for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2015 and helped bring them to the Super Bowl twice. He then retired in 2016 for one year, then returned to the NFL as a member of his hometown team the Oakland Raiders, where he played in 2017 and 2018.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played for a team this entire season, although he never officially retired.

On Monday, an interview surfaced on YouTube that was posted by Lynch’s Beast Mode Productions, where he was asked about his decision to play for Seattle again.

“We got history there, and we got unfinished business,” he explained. “At my age, this is like a great opportunity. Come in, be able to help when needed, get in, do my little thing and get out. And hopefully be able to go ahead and get the Super Bowl that they should be playing for.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also talked about Lynch’s return.

“He’s had plenty of time to be working and get ready in case something came up, and I’m anxious to see him when we get him here,” Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday.

“There’s a lot of history here that’s great history,” he added. “There was nobody that ever amplified the kind of mentality and toughness that we like to play with, so if we get a chance to get the Beast back on the field, we’ll see how that works out.”

On Sunday, the Seahawks, who are 11-4, will take on the 12-3 San Francisco 49ers, and the winner will be the NFC West champions.