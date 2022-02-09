Watch: Marshawn Lynch Shares Touching Story About His Mother That Helped Changed His Game; Talks Mentoring Young Players Including Bengals’ Joe Mixon on ‘Pivot Podcast’

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, aka “Beast Mode,” sat down for an interview on the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast,” joining co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor for a lively conversation touching on numerous topics from Lynch’s prolific career both on and off the field.

NFL player Marshawn Lynch attends The Ultimate Fan Experience, Call Of Duty XP 2016 presented by Activision at The Forum on September 2, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Activision)

You know we can’t have Super Bowl week and not hear from one of the most polarizing players of his time.

Lynch is a Super Bowl champion who amassed over 10,000 yards rushing throughout 12 seasons in the NFL. In his playing days he was never a man of many words, just actions. His “I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Super Bowl week refrain is the stuff of NFL social media lore.

When Lynch does open up, he’s actually chock full of quotables, humor and unfiltered honesty. Unsurprisingly, after 12 Hall of Fame seasons in the NFL, he’s got stories for days.

“The Pivot Podcast” saw Lynch open up about some deeply personal topics.

During the over-an-hour-long conversation, Lynch explained how mending a relationship with his mother was an impetus in boosting his career both on and off the field.

“I had to maximize my opportunity and potential to be the best running back I could be,” said Lynch. “The pivot point for me wasn’t even sports related. There was a point where I wasn’t seeing eye-to-eye with my mom. We didn’t talk for three weeks, but I just had this feeling, and stuff wasn’t feeling right to me. When it comes down to it, I was feeling a certain type of way. I hit up my moms, and all of a sudden, I felt complete again.

Lynch Mentored Cincinnati Bengals star RB Joe Mixon

The episode includes Lynch’s connection to this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. During his early days in the league with the Buffalo Bills, Lynch mentored young football players, one of whom was Bengals star running back Joe Mixon.

“That’s little bro,” said Lynch. “We also had Marcus Peters play in the Super Bowl a couple years ago. Being in a position like that, where I’m looking at youngsters who went through the pipeline, and now they’re in the Super Bowl, that’s a good feeling.”

The co-hosts push Lynch to explain how he’s been able to go from a player notoriously media-averse, to one of the most recognizable and marketable stars the league has produced in recent decades. For Lynch, his success has been about just staying true to who he is.

“Everybody is their own person at the end of the day,” said Lynch. “You have to live life for who you are.“

Lynch also discussed the Brian Flores lawsuit and his venture into the legalized marijuana industry. For more, click here.

