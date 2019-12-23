‘She Gives Me Life’: T.I. and Tiny Harris’ 3-Year-Old Daughter Leaves Fans Gushing After Posing It Up on the ‘Gram

Rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris‘ daughter Heiress Harris is clearly a star on her own.

The toddler recently won over the internet with her big personality after showing off her apparent modeling skills. Tiny took to Instagram on Sunday evening and uploaded several pictures of the 3-year-old posing up a storm for the camera.

Heiress Harris. (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

Baby Heiress struck several adorable poses in a navy blue Nike sweatsuit and dotted white hair bows. One photo even showed her smiling big for the camera.

Gushing over her and T.I.’s daughter, Tiny added in her caption, “How u look so cute with such a dirty face & she giving face in her first pic! #HeiressDianna #SheReadyToModel 👑💜📸 @giftedtalents 🙌🏽.”

Heiress Harris. @majorgirl/Instagram

Fans flooded Tiny’s post, noting how adorable baby Heiress was.

“She’s so adorable! God bless her! The last pic melted my heart 💖”

“A doll baby! Shhhhhhh!!!!!! Lol they gonna be all calling!!! @nickelodeon @disney @disneybaby She Ready For The World 💪🏾”

“So adorable! She gives me life 😍 she is sooo adorable! She looks like you and tip!”

“Pretty girl supercute 💜💙. Yass she most definitely ready to model. She is such a mood”

When the toddler isn’t modeling in her spare time, she’s busy performing on the road with her mother Tiny.

Tiny Harris and her 3-year-old daughter Heiress Harris. (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

A few weeks ago, the mother of four decided to take baby Heiress with her to a Ghana concert and let the child perform onstage. In November, the toddler filled in for one of Tiny’s backup singers after the woman fell ill. Several fans encouraged the 44-year-old singer to let her toddler join her onstage, and it seems Tiny took their requests to heart.

Tiny and her husband T.I. welcomed their 3-year-old daughter in March 2016. They share a blended family of seven children, including big brothers Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III and Major Philant Harris, T.I.’s three children from previous relationships in sons Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris, Domani Uriah Harris and daughter Deyjah Imani Harris, and Tiny’s daughter Zonnique Jailee Pullins.