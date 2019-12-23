‘Is He Coloring His Mustache?’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Tailored’ Post Goes Left After Fans Clown His Grooming Routine

It’s no doubt Steve Harvey is a comedic legend, but perhaps what makes this King of Comedy most famous is his iconic thick, black mustache.

Appearance is something he takes pride in, as evidenced in an Instagram video showing the syndicated radio show host getting himself ready as he grooves to the beat of Elton John‘s 1973 smash hit “Bennie and the Jets.”

In the clip, posted Saturday, Harvey is seen filling in his well-manicured ‘stache with what appears to be a black marker before lining it up with a pair of electric clippers.

“Boy I’m forever tailored…. @eltonjohn. One of the coldest to ever do it,” he captioned the video, in which he’s heard belting out lyrics of the song. The comedian goes on to explain that John, 72, was the first white artist to ever be played on radio station WABQ in Harvey’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

The video garnered thousands of likes and reactions from fans who praised Harvey’s high grooming standards.

“Always looking good,” one fan wrote.

“Steve. You have never lied,” another chimed in. “My husband was old school also Never left the house without that mustache ,goatee and hair shaped up to a tac!!! You do it Steve 🔥🔥i love it ❤️.”

A fellow user agreed, writing, “You’re tailored & razor sharp Steve, I love that!”

“That’s what I’m talkin bout! Show these youngins how to groom correctly WITHOUT a barber, no matter what age you are,” another commented.

Harvey’s post was soon derailed, however, by a few Instagram users seemingly surprised by the level of care Harvey put into his iconic mustache and who attempted to poke fun at him over it.

“Wait… is he coloring in his mustache 😩,” they asked, seemingly in disbelief.

“What he putting on his mustache 🤔🎬🤣,” said another.

Fans quickly rushed to the comedian’s defense, explaining the color pen was no different from what women use to shade in their eyebrows.

“A lot of men do it,” a male user explained. “Even if they don’t have gray hair. It makes it sharper and more crisp.”

“Same concept,” said another, adding, “you’d be amazed at the similar hacks they do to look good and younger too.😁”

Watch more in the video below.