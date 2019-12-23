Connecticut Man Out on Bond After Threatening to ‘Exterminate’ Black Teen Suspected In Murder of Barnard College Student

A Connecticut man is in custody after threatening to kill a Black teen linked to the murder of a New York City college student earlier this month.

Trevor Spring, 31, of Mystic was arrested and charged Friday with second-degree threatening after police say he admitted to authoring a racist online post in response to the Dec. 11 slaying of Barnard College student Tessa Majors, 18.

Majors, a freshman at the Manhattan college, was walking at a local park when she was stabbed to death by three teens in a botched mugging near campus, state police said. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested, but police are still searching for other suspects.

Zyairr Davis, who reportedly lives in Harlem, faces a felony murder charge in the deadly incident, which he admitted taking part in, the New York Post reported. However, he denies stabbing the Virginia native.

In a fit of rage, Spring claimed the suspect had been “freed” to terrorize Harlem and went on to target the boy in a string of racist and threatening posts on Reddit.

“I do believe that’s black kids murdered her though,” he reportedly wrote, according to a police report. “That’s the real story. Why don’t you all pay attention to that. A black kid 13/14 year old stabbed a white gurl to death for nothing.”

“Time to exterminate the real problem,” Spring ranted, suggesting he was “armed and ready to fire” on the teen himself, adding: “Then the parents are next.”

Administrators of the Reddit page removed the post, but not before it was spotted by the NYPD’s Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism Unit, which then forwarded Spring’s comment to Eastern District Major Crime Squad of the Connecticut State Police for investigation, according to the Hartford Courant.

Troopers located the Mystic man at his home Thursday and determined he didn’t have any weapons or access to weapons. Spring took responsibility for the threatening posts, but told police he had “no intent to go to New York and harm anyone,” according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

He turned himself in to state police last Friday and has since been released on $5,000 bond.

Spring’s first court date is scheduled for Jan. 3.