‘Slay it, Momma’: Erica Mena Promises to Snatch Edges Ahead of Daughter’s Birth

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality star Erica Mena is preparing to continuously slay ahead of the birth of her daughter with husband and musician Safaree Samuels.

While there is no definite due date, Mena dropped a hint in her Instagram caption writing, “Gonna kill these next few weeks until baby girl is in my arms 🥰.”

Erica Mena. @IamErica_Mena/Instagram

The 32-year-old rocked an off-the-shoulder velvet black dress from Pretty Little Thing and paired the look with leather thigh-high boots, which fans were loving.

“You are killing this pregnancy 😍😍.”

“You make it look so easy, 😩 gorgeous mama! I made it look like a horror movie 🤣,” one fan jokingly wrote.

“🔥🔥 slay it, momma💣.”

“Just gorgeous. You carry amazingly! Happy looks good on you!”

“I don’t think anyone has slayed their freakin pregnancy so far like you have imo. Not even Kim K 😍 💯 get um mami 💃🏽.”

“@iamerica_mena, you gotta have the flyest pregnancy pics ever… 🖤🔥.”

Fans speculated Mena’s pregnancy in July, so she and Samuels, 38, who also appears alongside her on “LHHNY,” could have a baby by April.

However, if the child was conceived in April 2019, Mena and Samuels’ baby girl could arrive in January, hence the “next few weeks” in her IG caption.

For the most part, Mena and Samuels’ pregnancy journey has been drama-free. That was until Nov.7, when Mena shared on her IG story her decision not to vaccinate her daughter once she’s born.

She posted several screenshots posted on her Instagram Story on her thoughts about vaccinations. One screenshot read: “Love them, protect them, never inject them. Learn the facts before you vax.”

Mena’s son, King Conde, by rapper Raul Conde, believed that his little sister should be vaccinated.

“My son King is not letting up on his reasons why we should vaccinate the baby,” she wrote in a post.

In texts that she screenshotted, she claimed that King Conde was “disrespectful,” to which he responded: “Oh, I’m sorry for wanting my baby sister to live as healthy as possible,” he reportedly wrote.

“While you’re convinced, ignoring what right for her is fine? I’m sorry for possibly being disrespectful, but I’m only being that way because I’m passionate about this. I love you.”

Mena replied to her son’s apology by writing, “Look at you being a great big brother. I can’t for her to get here so you can defend her with all your might.” Samuels didn’t share his views on the matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get vaccinated because “If an unvaccinated child is exposed to a disease germ, the child’s body may not be strong enough to fight the disease.”

The CDC also noted that vaccines protect babies.

Despite the bit of drama, Mena and and Samuels seem eager and happy to welcome their daughter into the world. Mena even penned a heartfelt letter to her unborn baby girl earlier this week.

Samuels and Mena announced the pregnancy of their daughter Oct.1, and the couple tied the knot as husband and wife on Monday, Oct.7.