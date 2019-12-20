‘Too Hot to Trot!’: Phaedra Parks Sets the Internet Ablaze With Sexy Holiday Ensemble

It looks like Phaedra Parks‘ fans are falling victim to her beauty.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star blew fans away this week with her gorgeous looks and curvaceous physique. She took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared photos of herself sporting a sexy red jumpsuit that displayed her curves and ample cleavage.

Flossing her high-glam makeup look and ombre blond tresses, Parks, 46, posed in front of her festive Christmas tree and struck a huge smile. Another image showed the mother of two flaunting her curvaceous body for her two million followers.

“#countdown to #christmas #9 days left 😳 #trim the #tree 🌲#holiday #bliss😍,” she captioned her post.

Fans instantly gawked over her looks.

“I swear sexy!!!! You taking applications? 🤤 You are so beautiful and photogenic. I love how you love life.”

“Don’t hurt them lady in red ❤️⭐️ too hot to trot! Happy Holidays Queen 💕 @phaedraparks you’re so beautiful”

“🙌🙌 Yasssssss I need this jumpsuit in my to kill these … Bae is snatced! She could get it! ❤️”

“Dammmmm is all i can say 🔥 Phae them thangs sittin Sis….looking Gorge as always!”

Parks has opened up about her secrets to remaining beautiful before. In 2016, she gave Bravo’s Lookbook a glimpse at the products she relies on to retain a youthful appearance. But amid the masks and makeup, Parks said staying hydrated is key.

“I drink no less than a gallon and a half of water every day,” Parks divulged. “I like to mix fresh lemons and ginger in my water, sometimes a little cucumber. But I love ginger because obviously it’s great medicinal properties to it as well. That’s my inside secret, just drinking a lot of water.”

Phaedra Parks attends “The Bonfyre” listening session and dinner at King + Duke restaurant on August 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for Parks’ role on “RHOA,” she was booted from the show in 2017 after alleging that her former cast mate Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug fellow co-star Porsha Williams and sexually take advantage of her.

Parks’ rumors got her canned from the Bravo series after the season 9 reunion special. Still, some fans miss the television personality on the small screen.

“Somebody give her a show 😩😩😩 We miss you,” one fan wrote on Dec. 15.

Another added, “Phaedra, can you please make a YouTube channel or something? You can monetize and go live and chat with us. We miss you, girl! ☹️❤️”