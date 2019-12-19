‘Big Boy!’: Angela Simmons’ Photo With Her 3-Year-Old Son Leaves Fans Melting

Angela Simmons‘ toddler son, Sutton Joseph, is leaving the internet fawning over his adorableness.

Simmons and her 3-year-old started their Christmas celebration early and decided to take pictures with Santa Claus this past weekend. The mother of one took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of herself and baby SJ in matching holiday sweaters.

On top of their mommy-and-me sweaters, both Simmons and her son also rocked jeans and matching black sneakers. In the photo, baby SJ flashed a huge smile as he sat on Santa’s lap. Simmons sat parallel to her son and also smiled big for the camera.

Angela Simmons, son Sutton Joseph, and Kris Kringle. @angelasimmons/Instagram

She captioned her post, “Santa 🎅 now. … Mommy and Me !!! Or even Daddy !!!. … Santa I can explain 💫♥️🎊.”

The image racked up more than 119,000 likes and a slew of comments noting how adorable baby Sutton looked.

“He is just to cute….that sun kissed complexion and those sandy brown curls are everything. 😍 What a big boy!”

“I can’t handle his cuteness 😍 he is such a cutie pie! He has your smile. Doing a good job with him”

“Awe Angela he is soooo cute. Handsome is such a big word, he’s full of cuteness🧡. Love the pic”

“Happy 🎅Hoilday 2 you Angela @SJ 🎄💕 that is one handsome lil fella. God bless”

Simmons, the daughter of DJ Rev Run, welcomed her first child SJ in September 2016 with her ex-fiancé Sutton Tennyson, who was shot to death in November 2018. Although Simmons and Tennyson called off their engagement in December 2017, the two were still co-parenting their son at the time of Tennyson’s death.

Sutton Tennyson, baby Sutton Joseph, and Angela Simmons. (Photo: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

Simmons apparently took her ex-fiancé’s death hard. She shared a series of photos of Tennyson with their son SJ in tribute to his passing.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” the star wrote on Instagram Nov. 4, 2018. “I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise,” she concluded, adding a heart emoji.

Tennyson was shot multiple times at his Atlanta home. The Atlanta Police Department reported that “upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old black male lying deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds, inside an open garage.”

He reportedly got into a heated argument with another man and it escalated to multiple shots being fired by the suspect. The man thought responsible for Tennyson’s death surrendered to local police a week later.