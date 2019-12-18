‘Imperfect Love Story’: Tiny Harris Boasts About Love in Romantic Photo With T.I., and Fans Have Lots to Say

The love between Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her husband T.I. is clearly unconditional — at least as far as Tiny is concerned.

It’s no secret Tiny and T.I. experienced a great deal of marital woes in their relationship, but as of now the pair seem to be in a fantastic place. On Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, Tiny took to Instagram and uploaded an amorous photo of herself and the “Whatever You Like” rapper.

T.I. embraced his wife and placed his arms around her shoulders as she beamed at the camera. She added in her caption, “Mr & Mrs. H… Imperfect love story.. 🙏🏽👑💞.”

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris. @majorgirl/Instagram via photographer @giftedtalents/Instagram

Following Tiny’s sweet gesture to her husband, several fans chimed in underneath her post with mixed reactions.

“@majorgirl show me a perfect one and I’ll show you a lie…so happy for you! 20 years and counting!!!! Against all odds & OPS ❤️❤️ -Just Beautiful Ryder”

“He cheated on u and disrespected u in public tho lol. This is not love sis”

“This is the most genuine vulnerable Loving pic I ha e seen of you two ❤️ #LOVEWINS #staytogether #forever ❤️ I love you guys together. It wouldn’t be the same if you two weren’t”

“I’m sorry but this is some bs! This man has publicly disrespected her had her lookin like 🤡 cheated but you love him??!!!!!! Delete this”

T.I. and Tiny have been married for nine years, share three children together and have a blended family of seven kids total.

Tiny’s couple pic comes just weeks after they appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” where they discussed their former marital woes and why Tiny filed for divorce twice against T.I. in 2016 and 2017.

T.I. and Tiny Harris at the 2019 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors)

During their interview, the couple claimed T.I.’s 2010 prison sentence led to a lot of issues in their marriage. Tiny apparently found her own “voice” while her husband was gone away, which caused tension in their marriage when he returned home.

“Because I had a voice that was not so timid … Like, this is my outlook on it, I feel like he felt like, ‘This is not the woman I left and this is not what I want. I want somebody that if I tell her this she’s gonna listen.’ … And that’s where he went.”

Despite the couple’s past marital issues, they appear to be going stronger than ever.