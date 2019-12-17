‘Excited’: Tyler Perry Celebrates Tamron Hall After Her Talk Show Is Picked Up for a Second Season

So the “Tamron Hall” show will stick around for at least one more season, which Hall talked about in a recent Twitter message.

Tyler Perry expressed how happy he is about the show returning, and he told his followers to keep on supporting the veteran journalist.

Tyler Perry (right) said he’s thrilled that Tamron Hall (left) is seeing her talk show picked up for a second season. (Photos: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, Prince William /WireImage via Getty Images)

After leaving her longtime gig at the “Today” show because the now-ousted Megyn Kelly was given her time slot, there was word that Hall would be producing her own talk show with Harvey Weinstein.

But the show and that partnership hit a big snag after Weinsten was accused of rape, harassment and other sexual improprieties in 2017.

Then in 2018, Hall began working with Disney–ABC Domestic Television for her talk show, which debuted on Sept. 9 of this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Tamron Hall” show has either reached or matched its season high in household ratings for nine straight weeks.

“As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, ‘Tamron Hall’ is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke in a press statement.

Hall also talked about the renewal in a Dec. 12 Instagram post.

“Thank you for the entire Tam Fam nation out there,” she stated. “We are building a great community. Thank you for the second season. We would not be here without you. This is an opportunity. We know it’s there, so start the conversation. Let’s talk about it.”

Thank you, Tam Fam! We are excited to announce we are picked up for season 2 of our show!! Thanks for your support and thank you for watching our show every day. Let’s keep talking about it!!! pic.twitter.com/qTlld9NWjC — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) December 12, 2019

Perry commented on the renewal Friday on his Instagram page and encouraged everyone to keep watching Hall’s show.

“You have no idea how excited I am that @tamronhallshow was renewed for a second season,” he wrote. “Let’s keep watching and get her to many more seasons to come. Thank you guys for watching. We have to support each other!!!”

Besides hosting, Hall is also an executive producer on her show.