‘Here He Come Cyn’: Joe Budden’s ‘Clean Up’ Post Derails After Fans Tag Ex Cyn Santana

Joe Budden showed off his good looks on social media this past weekend, and his fans couldn’t help but bring up his ex-fiancée Cyn Santana.

The podcaster took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a photo of himself sharply dressed in all black. Clearly feeling himself, he added in his caption, “Clean up on aisle 7.”

Joe Budden. @joebudden/Instagram

Fans of Budden poked fun at his “cat walk” and debonair style before tagging his ex Santana in the post.

“This nigga looks like he’s hitting the hardest cat walk in this frame! 💀 suit’s on point 🙄.”

“Free fedora Joe! He went from Joe Budden to Joe Struttin 😂 yess honty”

“Who uncle Joe trying to look good for?”

“Here he come @cynsantana 🤣 damn Joe, looking young again 😂. This definitely makes up for that midlife crisis fit last week.”

As of late, Budden has been the talk of social media after he was spotted hanging out with Santana a few weeks ago.

The pair attended Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ lavish baby shower together. Budden even shared a picture of himself and Santana all smiles as he wrapped his arm around her back, a picture he posted with the following cryptic message: “Sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos.”

The image immediately caused fans to speculate about if they were back together.

One fan asked, “I wonder if they’re back together or just f–king? Anyway happy to see you guys on good terms ✨.”

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana. (Photo: @joebudden/Instagram)

Someone else commented, “Love always wins 💯 that’s why y’all gotta stay out of couples arguments they end up right back together.”

Santana and Budden got engaged on Dec. 19 during the retired rapper’s Christmas-themed event for his podcast series in New York. They reportedly called it quits in early May after cheating rumors surrounded them.

Since the split, it’s been rumored that Santana is dating NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Budden is seeing Shadée Monique, an Instagram model.

Although the pair seemingly are no longer together, they’ve apparently worked out an arrangement to co-parent their nearly 2-year-old son Lexington Budden.