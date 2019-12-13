‘I See’: Joseline Hernandez’s Beauty Post Derails After Fans Notice This in Her Hand

Joseline Hernandez may have shown off her beauty this week, but it was an apparent blunt in her hand that grabbed folks’ attention.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a gorgeous photo of herself posing outside while seemingly enjoying the sunset. She modeled seductively in an orange bodysuit and form-fitting pants as she gazed into the camera.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez captioned her post “One must always stay positive and get the money ❤️!”

Fans were instantly blown away by her beauty.

“You always look good 🔥 U r a sexy goddess ñ Queen 🍯 I love u bae”

“Girl you are matching w that sunset and look gorgeous darling ♥️ all day 247 beauty 😍”

Others zoomed in on Hernandez’s apparent dazed look and the object in her left hand.

“Smoking that gas ⛽️ i see 👀 my bish getting faded”

“That’s definitely a blunt in her hand 💪 pass de spliff mon 😎”

“Id if that’s a blunt in between ya fingaz or that’s a building light below but you 🔥 still.”

A few years ago Hernandez said she eliminated drugs from her life once she became pregnant with her nearly 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. She never specified exactly what substances she indulged in.

“When I was pregnant for 37 weeks, that’s a place of stillness; no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing,” she told the Breakfast Club in 2017 during an interview, saying that pregnancy changed her for the better.

“The yoga what I practiced. Pregnancy taught me how more greater I can become. Motherhood changes you, its like everything is so clear.”

Baby Bonnie Bella Hernandez, Joseline Hernandez, and Stevie J. (Photos: @joseline/Instagram, @hitman_steviej_1/Instagram)

Hernandez shares Bonnie Bella with her ex-fiancé Stevie J., who was reportedly awarded primary custody of their daughter last month.

Court documents supposedly obtained by Bossip say the father of six was granted full custody and will serve as the toddler’s primary custodial parent until their next court hearing in February 2020. Hernandez has been granted visitation.

The mother of one has yet to address the recent reports on her custody arrangement. As far as fans know, Hernandez and Stevie have an amicable co-parenting relationship.