‘Check Out That Finger’: Kenya Moore’s Daughter Is Picking Up Her Mother’s Personality, Fans Are Here For It

The apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, and this proves to be true for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Kenya Moore and her toddler. Moore uploaded a video of her daughter Brooklyn Daly on the 1-year-old’s official Instagram account.

“The time my mommy pointed at me and told me no and I told her no back 👶🏽,” Moore wrote for the caption before hashtagging “#miraclebaby #babybrooklyn 13 months.”

Fans of the 48-year-old can hear her telling baby Brooklyn, “That’s right, no.” Baby Brooklyn preciously wags her finger back at her mother, which had fans gushing over the similarities between the mother-daughter duo.

“Check out that finger, just like mom.”

“Uh oh….the mimicking begins!! 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Kenya, you and that finger..”

“So beautiful! She’s got her mommy’s bold attitude for sure ❤️❤️❤️😍.”

Moore is known for using her hands during verbal altercations among her “RHOA” cast mates. During the season 6 reunion, Moore waved a wand in Porsha Williams’ face.

She also shook her hand at former “RHOA” cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann after she accused Moore’s husband of not “existing” during a season 10 spat.

Moore welcomed her blessing with estranged husband Marc Daly on Nov. 4, 2018. Daly and Moore seemed to have the perfect marriage, but soon their marital woes spilled over into the show. Moore opened up to cast mate Kandi Burruss during a November episode claiming that intimacy issues arose during her pregnancy.

“Maybe when I was about six months, seven months, he just started getting really freaked out about my belly growing,” Moore told Burruss. “He thought it was kind of awkward.”

Moore also revealed that she worries their issues would affect baby Brooklyn in the long run.

“We love each other, but this thing just gets nasty sometimes, and I don’t want that,” she said. “I don’t want it for Brooklyn. I waited my whole life for her, and I was that little girl who was never protected, and I will protect her.”

In September, the couple announced they were splitting, but Moore later told People magazine that the two have yet to file for a divorce.

“I didn’t get married to quit,” Moore told the publication. “I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me… I believe in for better and for worse, and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child, and we are a family.”