‘Well-Planned’: Arizona Man Accused of Killing Woman, Burying Her In a Shallow Grave on First Date After Meeting Her Online

A young Arizona woman was found dead after a man took her out on what investigators are calling “a well-planned murder date.”

Domonic Rodolico, 24, is accused of killing 21-year-old Arianna Jones, according to Glendale police. He was arrested on Monday and charged with premeditated murder.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, Rodolico took Jones out on a “well-planned” murder date. The pair met on Snapchat before he took her out to the movies and killed her, investigators said.

Arianna Jones (left) was found dead in a “shallow desert grave.” Domonic Rodolico (right) is now charged with her murder. (Photo Credit)

Preparing the Scene of the Crime

Rodolico reportedly went out to the area near Lake Pleasant in Maricopa County twice on July 5 — the day he is accused of killing Jones — and prepped the scene.

“Evidence at the scene showed premeditation by Domonic with the amount of equipment, to include concrete bags/mix, and forethought to the burial of her body,” the affidavit says, according to Law & Crime. “The amount of equipment located appeared as though this incident was well planned.”

Rodolico went to Jones’ apartment after visiting the “dumping” location a third time. The pair then went to a local Harkins theater to watch a movie. Surveillance footage caught them both carrying “white Harkins-style plastic souvenir cups,” the affidavit said.

According to cellphone data, detectives determined Rodolico and Jones drove to the remote desert area before Jones’ phone showed as “no longer being actively used by her.”

“The devices remained in the deserted area for about 45-50 minutes,” the affidavit said. “The victim’s device disconnected from the network, consistent with being powered off, placed in airplane mode, or otherwise disconnected from the network. About 10 minutes later, Domonic leaves the area where the victim’s cell phone was disconnected from.”

Family Reports Jones Missing

Glendale police said Jones’ family reported her missing on July 7 after they couldn’t get in touch with her.

Investigators determined Rodolico was a suspect based on his phone conversations with Jones. They began surveilling him to see if he did anything suspicious.

“Domonic was observed on several occasions cleaning his vehicle,” the affidavit said. “Detectives observed Domonic drive his Nissan Sentra to a nearby car wash. He proceeded to vacuum the passenger-side rear area of the vehicle and then used towels to wipe down the same area.”

“Domonic kept the towels inside the vehicle and returned home. Once there, he opened the trunk and was observed manipulating and wiping the interior as though he was cleaning it.”

When police went to Jones’ home to look for her, they found her cellphone still inside the apartment. They also found her dog, who reportedly was left without food and sitting in its own waste for several days.

“That was enough of an indication that there at least had been some kind of suspicious nature,” an officer said.

Once police got to the area where Jones’ phone disconnected, they found her “buried in a shallow grave,” the affidavit said.

Officers also recovered two Harkins souvenir cups, concrete mix bags, Fry’s plastic water bottles, a bra, latex gloves, a hair accessory, and pieces of a condom wrapper.

“One of the concrete-like bags had a red-like substance and an eyelash strip attached to it,” the affidavit said.

Police did not specify the cause of Jones’ death.

Family Reacts

Jones’ mother, Sophia Sardinas, told local news station Fox 10 she spent the week after her daughter was reported missing holding onto hope. She said she wants the public to know who her daughter was and not just what happened to her.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair at all to her, to me, to her son, to her brothers and her sisters,” Sardinas said. “It’s not fair to anybody, to her friends. It’s not fair. She was 21 years old, 21.”

Jones was the mother of a 2-year-old son. Her mother, who was babysitting the child when her daughter disappeared, said she had plans for her future.

“She wanted to have a family. That’s all she wanted,” Sardinas said.

Police Interview Suspect

Once the police arrested Rodolico, he provided an extremely elaborate tale about what happened.

“He is saying that the two of them were in this remote area and that two individuals showed up and attacked them,” Glendale police said. “At some point, he made his escape, and Ms. Jones stayed behind.”

Rodolico also claimed Jones was “a girl who randomly added him on Snapchat,” according to the affidavit.

Detectives also pointed out that it was odd that Rodolico never called 911 after he escaped.

“He never reported the incident to us,” the officer said. “He never made a call to police or to anyone to let anyone know about this attack.”

But soon, detectives realized Rodolico’s story was switching up.

“His story continuously changed,” an officer told Fox 10. “The attack became a little bit more dramatic, less dramatic.”

Rodolico also allegedly told investigators that Jones was “probably not alive” after the alleged attack, despite not calling authorities. He later admitted lying to police and that his story “wasn’t true,” the affidavit said.

“Domonic then said he was instructed to bring the victim to the desert at an unknown male’s order, but he didn’t know he was going to kill her,” the affidavit said. “Domonic was unable to provide how any communication occurred between him and this unknown male. Domonic also admitted to going to the same desert location prior to picking up the victim.”

Past Criminal Record

Police said Rodolico has a prior arrest history involving theft-related offenses. He was also on probation at the time of his arrest.

When asked if he killed her, the affidavit said Rodolico “hesitated while looking down and said no.”

“Domonic did not appear to show any remorse for his actions and believed this was just a missing person case where he happened to be the last person to see the victim alive,” the affidavit said.

He is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

“I love my daughter. I love her with all my heart and all my soul,” Sardinas said. “And I’m so sorry that this happened to her, because this was not supposed to happen to her.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Jones’ family and police for more information but has not heard back.