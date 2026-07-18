‘Miserable Human Being’: White Florida Man Calls Cops for 3-Year-Old and 11-Year-Old After Ball Rolled Into His Yard, Then He Got a Rude Awakening

A cranky couple in Florida appears to be losing it over a few basketballs. Robert Tucker of Panama City Beach is facing public criticism after police body-cam footage was circulated online.

The older couple lives next door to a family with children who like to shoot hoops in their driveway. Occasionally, basketballs end up in Tucker’s front yard, and the two boys, an 11-year-old and a 3-year-old, step onto his grass to retrieve them.

Cue the fury and outrage! According to a June 13 police report, Tucker and his wife have filed trespassing complaints against the entire family. They would have gone after the two youngest siblings too, but police have refused that request.

Robert Tucker called police because his neighbor’s kid’s basketball keeps going in his yard. (Photo: Threads video screenshot/Chantel_dumas_monroe)

Recent bodycam footage shows one such attempt. Responding to yet another trespassing complaint, two officers appeared annoyed and downright confused when they arrived at his home.

One officer asked about the basketball on his lawn, “Did they intentionally throw it over there?”

Tucker responded, “No, they’re playing basketball.”

According to the children’s mother, who goes by Laura Lynn on Facebook, the nosy neighbors have security cameras pointed at the driveway and front yard. Despite this, Tucker wanted the officers to inspect the balls for names and other “identifying marks” as evidence that they belonged to one of the boys, a request the officers declined.

Tucker said, “If you’re going to say they are his, then they’re trespassing, which they do every single day.”

“Not necessarily,” a second officer told him.

“The statute clearly states you can,” Tucker pressed. “I just want to hear you say you’re not trespassing an 11-year-old once again before my legal adviser gets involved.”

But the second officer stood firm: “I’m not trespassing on an 11-year-old or 3-year-old.”

Lynn claims this has been an ongoing battle for at least a year. In a May 28 Facebook post, she uploaded police bodycam video of Tucker’s wife indicating she would be fine if Lynn’s preteen son went to jail.

After the wife called police to her house, the responding officer asked, “OK, so if he steps in the grass you want him to go to jail for stepping in the grass?”

She responded, “Sure.”

The saga isn’t over. Lynn has accused the couple of filing trespassing complaints about their children’s friends and stealing their basketballs.

People are flocking to social media to weigh in on the situation — including WWE wrestler and former gymnast Chantel Dumas Monroe.

“Is it safe to say if the balls went over a fence or into a neighbor’s yard, it wasn’t an issue to just knock on the door and ask for it back,” she asked on Threads, “or go over and get it from the yard without a possible threat of a trespassing citation as a kid?”

The answer is an overwhelming yes. As one Threads user put it, “People like this are exhausting.”

“A miserable human being,” another Threads user said.